PRINCETON — People in a region known for generosity become even more generous when Christmas approaches, but the need for clothes, food and financing will continue along with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Economic hardships brought on by the pandemic’s continuing impact on jobs have increased the numbers of requests local agencies are receiving this year.
“Well, the requests for almost every category have been up by great amounts,” said Craig Hammond, executive director of the Bluefield Union Mission. “Some categories might be a little lower, but others are higher like blankets and emergency shelter. There are increases there.”
Fortunately, donors have stepped up to help people who have less this year.
“We have to say that the generosity of our community has more than matched our need,” Hammond said. “It’s just fantastic. We live in a very caring region and it’s uplifting to see how people have responded.”
There has been a higher demand for blankets as winter settles in and the weather gets colder. Temperatures as low as 18 were expected on Christmas Day.
“We’ve seen a record number of blanket requests and heating, and we’re just heading into winter,” Hammond stated. “Our supplies were depleted, but then they were replenished; but now they’re going down again, but we’re confident that our supply will be back up to face the winter 2020-2021.”
Donations have been steady during the pandemic.
“I’m looking at the past year and we really have been blessed with great support,” Hammond said. “We’re entering our 90th year in 2021. When they organized the mission in 1931, it was considered just a short-term project to get through the Great Depression, but they realized that the needs were going to still be there after the depression.”
In Bluefield and Princeton, the Salvation Army has been distributing food to people in need.
“Right now, all we’re doing is working with food, giving out food,” Lt. Dennis Smith said, adding that the organization’s utility assistance will start again later. “We are constantly helping with food. Right now until we redo our budget, until we get other funding, we still haven’t been able to do hotel help or rent assistance or anything like that.”
Winter clothing is another item the Salvation Army has been providing.
“We give those out as long as we got them,” Smith said. “We’re always giving out coats. Every coat is free. We give those away and that helps.”
Donors such as Grants Supermarket and Star 95 help by organizing coat drives, but food is something the Salvation Army always needs along with monetary donations, he said.
“Those are the big things we’re always facing after Christmas,” Smith stated. “We can use those anytime and year round. We never stop. We’re always in need of finances, we’re always in need of food.”
Smith added that there has been a greater demand for toiletry items such as bar soap and body wash. Laundry detergent is also a needed item.
Tender Mercies Ministries in Princeton, like other entities helping people in need, has been seeing more requests during Christmas. Executive Director Glenn Mitchell said hams were distributed for Christmas.
“Our primary purpose is feeding the hungry,” Mitchell said. “That’s what we do.”
Area residents have generously donated food, but Mitchell stated that monetary donations help to feed more people. People giving to programs like one organized by Grants Supermarket provide food, too.
“We would rather have the money because we can buy food at discounted prices,” he said. “We can buy a can of green beans for 40 cents while other people pay 50 cents. We can buy it in bulk and buy it cheaper.”
Mitchell said that Tender Mercies can help more people, but there are still residents who do not know about the organization and what it offers. Tender Mercies is located at 4001 West Main Street in Princeton.
“We can feed a lot more people,” Mitchell said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
