CHARLESTON — The key to Week 2 of the “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback” to be successful is for everyone to follow the guidelines and be “prudent,” Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.
“We need to be prudent and on our game,” he said of following protocol to avoid the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. “The last thing we want to report is more deaths.”
Small businesses with less than 10 employees, hair salons, barber shops and outdoor dining will all be allowed to open Monday if they choose to do so.
Justice also cautioned the elderly to consider whether they want to start returning to church, with indoor services allowed on Sundays starting May 10.
“All I ask is you older people to give it more time before you congregate,” he said. “The elderly should consider waiting a little.”
Churches as well as funeral homes can resume services starting May 4, which begins Week 2 of Justice’s six-week plan to reopen the state.
A “stay at home” order will change to a “safer at home” order at 12:01 also on Monday, and the Governor said residents do not have to stay at home but are encouraged to remain at home as much as possible.
Justice said all the safety guidelines must be followed, including workers as well as customers wearing masks, social distancing and limits on how many customers can be in a business at one time.
In churches and funeral homes, every other row should offer seating and include social distancing with the exception of those who live in the same household. Masks are also needed.
“I caution everyone out there, we are dealing with a killer,” Justice said of the virus, which had taken the lives of 47 state residents, most of them elderly, as of 5 p.m. on Friday. “You absolutely have to be on guard, cautious, really, really smart in protecting the elderly.”
Justice will also announce on Monday which businesses will be impacted in Week 3 of his comeback plan, which starts on May 11.
Weeks three through six include office/government buildings, specialty retail stores, facilities at parks, gyms, fitness center, recreational centers, dine-in restaurants, hotels, casinos, spas and all remaining small businesses. But no details have yet been provided on which ones will be included in Week 3.
Justice has also not indicated when the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System or the whitewater rafting industry will be allowed to reopen and neither is specifically mentioned in his six-week plan.
A timeline has also not yet been provided on when visitation at nursing homes can start, movie theaters can reopen, sporting events and concerts can be held, or outside gatherings larger than 25 people will be allowed.
Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Secretary Bill Crouch said Friday that the project to test all nursing home residents and staff in the state for the coronavirus was on schedule to be completed this week.
“The last facility is being tested today (Friday),” he said, adding that all 123 nursing homes have been included and the project was done in two weeks.
“We are the first state in the country to do that,” he said. “We will have a summary of the results on Monday.”
On another issue, Justice said he has no updates on whether any federal prisoners who tested positive for the virus will be shipped to West Virginia for quarantine.
“We are sill working behind the scenes on that,” he said of an effort to stop any prisoners being shipped here.
He also said in a response to a question that he is not aware of any going to McDowell County’s prisons.
Justice also addressed the budget issue, saying he remains optimistic that enough of the $1.25 billion from the federal government pandemic money can be used to backfill any budget shortfall, which will be substantial.
More specific guidelines on how that money can be spent should be received in a week to 10 days, he said.
Justice said he has “inside baseball information” on those guidelines. “We are going to be okay,” he said of the budget backfill.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
