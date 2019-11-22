BLUEFIELD — One $100 donation arrived Thursday for the Community Christmas Tree fund drive, leaving it $28,989 away from the $40,000 needed to help area children – many being signed-up today and Saturday – have a joyous Christmas this year.
The second round of sign-ups for the Community Christmas Tree, also known throughout the region as Little Jimmie, begins today at 3 p.m. and continues until 6 p.m. at the Herb Sims Center off Stadium Drive in Bluefield.
Sign-ups continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Herb Sims Center. Parents and guardians should bring their children’s WIC, CHIP or Medicaid card to show proof of need.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree has for 102 years held a holiday party and provided hundreds of children with gift bags containing presents such as toys, food, cold-weather gear, a book and more. Many children would go without any gifts on Christmas morning if it wasn’t for the generosity of local donors. Not every donation has to be in the hundreds or thousands of dollars. Gifts of even a few dollars can add up to the $40,000 goal.
Volunteers generously give their time to the Community Christmas Tree, so every dollar contributed to the program goes into filling the children’s gift bags.
This year’s party will be held at the Bluefield State College Student Union. A new venue was needed when the city of Bluefield leased the Herb Sims Center to Bluefield College. Bluefield College was happy to work with the Daily Telegraph, but the space needed for the party and gift bag distribution was no longer available.
Editor Samantha Perry said when the change of venue was announced that the student union is “a beautiful facility” and that it will give children the opportunity to visit a college campus.
Local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller plan to perform a Christmas program with favorite holiday songs at this year’s Little Jimmie party.
Those wanting to contribute to the Community Christmas Tree program can do so by sending checks made out to the Community Christmas Tree Fund, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701 or drop them off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph on 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning Balance: ........................... $10,911.18
• Robert L. Jackson ..............$100.00
Daily Total: .......$100.00
Ending Balance: ................ ...........$11,011.18
