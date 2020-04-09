PRINCETON — Clinics, rescue squads, police departments and other guardians of public health and safety are sharing leads and thinking out of the box as they search for new supplies of the personal protection equipment (PPE) they need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Demands for disposable gowns, masks such as the M-95 and disposable gloves have strained supplies as the worldwide pandemic consumes stockpiles and challenges manufacturers. Linda Hutchens, chief executive officer of the Bluestone Health Association, said finding enough PPE for their clinics’ needs is challenging.
“Well, it’s been hit or miss, really,” she said. “We’ve got some that comes down from the West Virginia Primary Care Association. At first we got gloves, about one or two boxes of M-95s, and I think that was about it for the West Virginia Primary Care Association. We’ve tried to order PPE equipment and we cannot get it. And what we can order, they say they’re out of stock at a certain period. Then we get a notice that it’s out of stock.”
The Mercer County Health Department gave the Bluestone Clinic some PPE supplies when they became available, Hutchens recalled.
“The health department gave us the first couple of boxes and it was great. It was everything that we needed for a couple of weeks; and actually (Monday) they gave us some and they told us a couple of the dialysis centers said they didn’t need it,” she said. “It was a few things. Not a lot, but they gave us what they had.”
Having the shared PPE supplies and donations have helped, but the clinics are still need more.
“We’re struggling with gowns. We need M-95s. We need the full suits and the goggles and face masks,” Hutchens said. “But you know, the only thing we have really is gloves; and we need surgical masks, too. We don’t have any surgical masks at all.”
New PPE supplies are hard to find, so their users are finding creative ways to improvise.
“There’s such a high demand for this equipment,” Hutchens added. “You just can’t get it. It’s impossible to get. We went to Lowe’s and got painter suits. They’re actually out of those in Princeton. We just hope to be able to get what we can get so we can continue doing testing.”
Hutchens said the association’s clinics like drive-through COVID-19 testing because it doesn’t require as much PPE as testing indoors. The Bluestone Health Association’s clinics are doing testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The four clinics are located at Bluefield Plaza in Bluefield; Bluestone Health Center in Kegley; Prudich Medical Center in Montcalm; and Bluestone Health Center off Oakvale Road near Princeton.
Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) has been offering drive-through testing at its Parkview entrance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with a physician’s order. In late March, Concord University donated 2,000 masks from its art department to the hospital.
Mark Pickett, emergency preparedness coordinator for PCH, said the hospital has been keeping a check on PPE supplies including masks, face shields, isolation gowns and goggles. The hospital keeps a continual check on availability as well as current usage. Donations like the one from Concord University are some of the ways PCH has been able to maintain appropriate PPE for its staff and give the hospital the ability to share it with its healthcare coalition partners.
“We’ve been able to maintain levels to ensure that our staff has appropriate PPE,” Pickett stated. “Princeton Community Hospital has received three PPE drops from the Strategic National Stockpile and Medical Countermeasures that have assisted us in maintaining operations.”
Pickett said he is also vice chair of the Mercer County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), and also chair of the West Virginia Hospital Association, Region 1 Health Care Coalition. The LEPC and the Region 1 coalition meet at least weekly and coordinate PPE supplies for first providers. Region 1 Health Care Coalition members have at least a weekly update of their PPE statuses and any needs.
At Bluefield Regional Medical Center, the supply of PPE looked good with the exception of disposable gowns. The hospital was using new idea to help fill that gap.
“The safety of our patients and staff is our number-one concern, said Tim Bess, vice president of operations. “We have been working very hard to try and reserve our supply for more difficult times that we feel sure we will face in the weeks ahead while at the same time trying to meet the everyday needs of our patients and staff.”
To address the low supply of disposable gowns, the hospital as a team has developed a solution, Bess stated. BRMC personnel are taking regular hospital gowns and adding disposable plastic aprons and plastic sleeves to them. They are then placed in packets until they are needed. Donations have also helped with the PPE supply.
“We have had a fantastic outpouring of support from local businesses, schools and the community. We appreciate everyone who has helped us by donating their extra supplies of PPE to the hospital. In times like this, we all need to come together and use our resources to the best of our ability. I am very grateful to our staff and the community for everything they are doing,” Bess said.
Other agencies have sought creative solutions when their usual PPE suppliers have been unable to fill new orders.
“The places where we normally get supplies have exhausted all their supplies, so what we’ve done is we went online and looked at other outlets like welding supply companies, and that’s where we’ve bought our face shields, “ Princeton Rescue Squad CEO Stacey Hicks said. “When you have something like this, you have to think outside the box and thing of other ways to get supplies. We went down this past weekend to a distillery in Morrisville, NC, and they changed their distillery over to make hand sanitizer instead of alcoholic beverages; and we went down and bought 16 cases of hand sanitizer.”
Rescue squads have been looking into using other types of protective equipment for PPE use.
“We bought a pretty big shipment of Tyvex suits that are used by painters because most of the other suppliers of medical equipment with PPE supplies have been exhausted, so we can keep our people safe and continue to protect the community,” Hicks said. “To date, we’ve spent about $50,000. It’s not a cheap thing. Naturally, we don’t budget for that, so we had to pull that out of some other line items.”
Protection has been extended to ensuring the squad’s ambulances stay safe, he added.
“We’re doing everything that we can because everybody is scared on these things, but we just want the community to know we’re going to be clean here. We’re going to take care of them,” Hicks said. “The other thing is if one of our ambulances come, they’ve been decontaminated. They’ve been cleaned many times throughout the day. When we send a unit, we send a unit that’s safe to be in, that has been cleaned thoroughly.”
Tim Farley, Mercer County emergency coordinator, said PPE supplies his office has managed to find are being distributed to first responders including law enforcement agencies, volunteer fire departments and city fire departments because they can come into close contact with COVID-19 patients.
“I can’t say we’ve got a lot,” he said. “Currently, we’ve got enough for our first responders. We’re making do with what we’ve got. There’s still a shortage of M-95 masks out there. We’re trying to find sources and trying to have them on hand if anybody runs short. There’s a nationwide shortage of gowns, face shields, foot protection, goggles and things like that. We’re in the same boat everybody else is in the nation.”
Farley emphasized that social distancing is still the best way to stay safe while helping bring the pandemic under control.
“We still stress that it’s everybody’s responsibility to stay in and try to limit their exposure to the outside world until this COVID-19 pandemic is over,” he said. “The only way anybody can insure safety is to limit their exposure to other people. We actually don’t want people to mingle in groups of five. We think we’re doing decent, but we could always do better with congregations of people. It’s in each individual’s hands to do their part.”
Police and fire departments have been using PPE supplies so their members can stay on duty.
“What we’re in desperate need of is masks,” Chief Dennis Dillow of the Bluefield Police Department said. “The emergency management coordinator Tim Farley has been nice enough to get us some...we’re very limited in supplies. They’re going to other places.”
“The big thing for us is to answer calls and protect ourselves,” Dillow stated. “We need these PPEs ourselves. You’ve got to think; if we get eight or 10 officer quarantined, we’d be in deep trouble.”
Dillow said his department has had two officers quarantined during the pandemic. Both are back on duty after testing negative for the virus. If a faster testing method became available, it would help police and other first responders get back to duty sooner. Getting test results can now take up to a week.
First responders, law enforcement agencies, hospitals, cities, county officials and other persons and entities have been meeting weekly via teleconference to share updates and ideas. Finding PPE supplies was among the topics that were discussed this week.
“It opens up dialogue that may not happen within our own social circles,” County Commissioner Greg Puckett said. “Police talk to police, hospitals talk to hospitals, but this gives us a very broad perspective, so we might think of things we never would have thought of.”
Puckett said the Mercer County Commission had not had an opportunity to discuss any funding for volunteer fire departments and other agencies to help fund PPE purchases.
“I do believe we will bring that up in the next few days,” he said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
