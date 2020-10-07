BLUEFIELD — Mercer County saw an uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including some outbreaks at long-term care facilities, as the total number nears 500.
“I’m sure we will hit 500 cases (total),” said Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department.
Donithan said the reality of pandemic is evident.
“Yes, I knew the potential of a pandemic,” she said. “I had hoped we would never get to where we are today.”
The health department released an update on Tuesday that showed 10 new confirmed cases with 157 of the total 484 positive cases still active. There are three probable cases and 327 recovered, and 29 deaths.
The current outbreaks include two employees at a long-term care facility, two employees at a long-term care and rehab facility, one employee at a mental health care facility, one resident in a retirement facility and one resident in a home care agency.
Only one positive case in these congregate setting facilities constitutes an outbreak by state guidelines.
Donithan said that after an outbreak contact tracing begins immediately and all employees and residents are tested.
“We get a line list from the facility of contacts – residents and staff – and then we do contact tracing,” she said of handling outbreaks. “Those contacts are quarantined for 14 days from exposure. They get tested. If negative at the end of 14 days they can go back to work. Nursing homes usually do their own testing. Sometimes they may need help.”
The number of positive cases had been small and growing little during the first few months of the pandemic in the region. For example, on July 9 Mercer County had only 57 cases.
However, after vacations started the numbers rose dramatically here and around the state, especially in long-term care facilities, which already had safety protocol in place and restricted visitation.
“We are seeing the result of people traveling out of our state to other places like Myrtle Beach,” Gov. Jim Justice said in late June. The popular vacation spot in South Carolina is “really having a big-time outbreak. We have many people involved who have travelled to Myrtle Beach.”
That presents a “big-time problem in West Virginia,” he said. “If you have gone to Myrtle Beach, get tested. Myrtle Beach is an absolute hotspot. If I were you, I would consider going somewhere else (for a vacation). If you don’t have to travel out of state, why do it?”
By the end of July, the number of cases in Mercer County had more than doubled from July 9 and the increase continued.
Long-term care facilities saw the most tragic results of the vacation-related surge, with almost all of the 37 deaths in this area (Mercer and Monroe counties) involving residents in those facilities.
Although everyone was encouraged to quarantine and get tested after a vacation to a hotspot, it was not required, even in long-term care facilities.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said in a recent interview she was not aware of any long-term care facility that required employees who were returning from a vacation, even from a hotspot like Myrtle Beach, to quarantine on their return until they could be tested and approved to return to work.
“You can’t tell an employee where they go for vacation,” she said.
The question of whether an employer could require an employee to quarantine and be tested and cleared before returning to work gets in the arena of employee rights, she said, as well as how a private business is run.
Amjad said a business, like a privately-owned nursing home, could require a quarantine under those circumstances, but that raises questions about whether the employee would get paid during that time.
“I don’t know the answers to that for an employer,” she said. “I don’t know how they would have dealt with that.”
Amjad said the only thing the state could have done would be to enact a travel ban, but that never happened.
Princeton Health Care Center was hit hardest locally with an outbreak, and the center posted good news Tuesday: all staff and residents tested negative and weekly tests will be suspended.
Schools are seeing a limited number of positive tests as well.
On Monday, the PikeView High School volleyball team and coaches were placed under quarantine due to exposure to a student athlete outside of Mercer County who tested positive for COVID-19.
A positive case was also confirmed for a teacher at Athens School. Students and staff known to be exposed have been quarantined.
In Buchanan County, another outbreak has occurred at Mountain Mission School, a residential school that is home to nearly 200 children from ages 2 to 20 from throughout the United States and several foreign countries.
“I am very sad to report that COVID-19 has reappeared on the campus of Mountain Mission School,” school President Chris Mitchell said. “So far we have six cases which include staff and their families. These individuals are managing the virus well and we wish them a very speedy and full recovery. We continue to communicate with the Virginia Department of Health and follow their current protocol. We so appreciate their cooperation.”
The school was the site of the region’s first outbreak in early April, and it was associated with out-of-state travel.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.