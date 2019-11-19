BLUEFIELD — About $20 in donations arrived Monday for the 102nd Community Christmas Tree campaign, also known as Little Jimmie, but more is needed to help hundreds of area children have a good Christmas this year.
The Community Christmas Tree campaign started Sunday with a $10,000 contribution from an anonymous donor. Another $635.59 has arrived since this year’s campaign kicked off, but much more is needed to make sure 500 area children have a joyous Christmas this year. This year’s campaign goal is $40,000.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree provides area children with gift bags containing toys, a book, gloves, a toboggan, food and other items which create lasting memories for the recipients.
A total of 134 children were signed up for the Community Christmas Tree during the first round of sign ups Nov. 15 and 16.
A second round of sign ups for the Community Christmas Tree party will be held Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Herb Sims Center along Stadium Drive in Bluefield. Parents and guardians signing up children for the party should bring the children’s WIC, CHIP or Medicaid card to show proof of need. Children up to 12 years old are welcome to sign up for the party.
This year’s party will be held at the Bluefield State College Student Union. The party has been held at the Herb Sims Center for many years, but a new venue was needed after the City of Bluefield leased the Stadium Drive facility to Bluefield College. Editor Samantha Perry said later that Bluefield College was eager to work with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, but the space the party needs was no longer available.
The party will be Dec. 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Volunteers organize and hold the party, so every dollar provided by generous donors goes toward providing the gift bags for area children, Perry said earlier. Every donation, large or small, will help Community Christmas Tree meet its $40,000 goal.
Anyone who wants to contribute can send checks, made out to the Community Christmas Tree Fund, to P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV 24701 or drop them off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office at 928 Bluefield Avenue in Bluefield.
Beginning Balance: $10,615.59
Monday’s contributions:
• Jeremy Thompson ... $10.00
• Brennan Cook ... $10.00
Daily Total: $20.00
Total to date: $10,635.59
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.