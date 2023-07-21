BLUEFIELD — A new exhibit is opening today at the Paine Gallery in Bluefield.
The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation announced Thursday the opening of “Nature’s Story,” an exhibit of paintings by Belinda Armstrong, which will run from today through August 18 at the Paine Gallery, which is located on the first floor of the Bluefield Arts Center in downtown Bluefield.
Armstrong, a resident of the Vienna community in West Virginia, creates art inspired by the natural beauty of her home state, according to a press release by the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation.
After spending 25 years teaching at public and private schools in the state, she now devotes herself full time to her work as an artist, the press release said. She is a member of the Pastel Society of America, but also works in acrylic, oil and mixed media.
A reception with an opportunity to meet the artist will be held today from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the gallery. The Paine Gallery will be open for the exhibit on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by appointment.
The gallery is located on the first floor of the Bluefield Arts Center at 500 Bland Street in downtown Bluefield.
Armstrong said that “through art I have always felt more connected to the wider touch of human experience, and each time I begin a new piece, it is with the intent of uncovering and exploring the details that distinguish a particular moment for me and for the viewer. Ultimately that’s what I want my art to do: to allow people to make connections between the images in my work and the images in their own memories, their own stories and understandings based on their own experiences of place.”
Mimi Merritt, chair of the programming committee for the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation, added in the press release that “BARC is committed to bringing fine art to downtown Bluefield. We are honored to have an accomplished artist such as Belinda Armstrong bring her work to the Paine Gallery. We invite everyone from across the region to come see how the splendor of nature can be expressed in art.”
The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation is a non-profit organization which has as its mission using the arts to create opportunities for education, employment and entertainment in downtown Bluefield. In addition to managing the Paine Gallery, BARC owns and operates the Granada Theater.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
