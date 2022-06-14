BLUEFIELD — It's hot outside, and only getting hotter.
Area residents can expect another day of uncomfortable and muggy conditions this afternoon with a high of near 90 degrees. When you factor in the heat index, it will feel even hotter, Anita Silverman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said.
Silverman said a heat index of about 92 degrees is expected today for the Bluefield area.
However, a big question for Bluefield is whether the mercury at the Mercer County Airport will actually hit 90 degrees today. If it does, the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias will serve free lemonade on Friday. If the thermometer at the airport doesn't reach 90 degrees today, it will have another chance on Thursday when temperatures will once again climb close to 90 degrees.
Silverman said the unusually hot conditions the region is dealing with right now is associated with the heat wave that is currently impacting a large portion of the country.
"It will start to cool off on Friday with highs closer to 80 degrees," Silverman said.
By Saturday, temperatures could fall into the 70s, providing relief from the hot and humid conditions.
Heat advisories issued by the National Weather Service in Charleston expired Tuesday night, and weren't immediately renewed. Silverman said no heat advisories are anticipated for the Bluefield area today.
However, anyone who is working outside in the heat should take precautions.
"What we usually say is try to avoid doing strenuous activity while working outside during the hottest part of the day, which is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.," Silverman said. "Stay hydrated with water and if you can find an air-conditioned area."
According to the National Weather Service, those individuals who are outside in the sun for an extended period of time should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Furthermore, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.
You should wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments is encouraged, according to the weather service.
