Nations debate easing lockdown as economic hardship grows

Bonnie Milford, of Waterford Township, Pa., walks to her car April 17, 2020, after work at National Fuel Gas in Erie. Milford was wearing a face mask to protect agains the spread of COVID-19. . "My sister made the mask for me," said Milford. "It has three different layers of fabric and hair ties to keep it in place."

 Jack Hanrahan

BERLIN (AP) — Governments around the world are wrestling with when — and how — to ease the restrictions designed to control the coronavirus pandemic amid rising unemployment and with many of their citizens struggling to make ends meet.

Mandatory lockdowns to stop the spread of the new virus, which has so far infected almost 2.3 million people and for which there is no vaccine, have brought widespread hardship.

Nations debate easing lockdown as economic hardship grows

Lucy's Unisex Hairstylist is closed in the Bronx borough of New York on Friday, April 17, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement Saturday, foreign ministers from 13 countries, including Canada, Brazil, Italy and Germany, called for global cooperation to lessen the economic impact of the pandemic.

“It is vital that we work together to save lives and livelihoods,” they said.

The statement was also backed by Britain, France Indonesia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, South Korea, Singapore and Turkey. It said the countries were committed to “coordinate on public health, travel, trade, economic and financial measures in order to minimize disruptions and recover stronger.”

Nations debate easing lockdown as economic hardship grows

A subway conductor wearing a fa e mask looks out a window to check on passengers entering and leaving the train, Friday, April 17, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. Families of transit workers killed by the coronavirus will receive a $500,000 benefit as if their loved one died in the line of duty, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced.

Those efforts include maintaining “air, land and marine transportation links” to ensure the continued flow of goods including medical equipment and aid, and the return home of travelers, they said after a virtual meeting late Friday.

In the United States, whose administration did not join in the call, the debate has taken on partisan tones ahead of the fall presidential election. Republican President Donald Trump urged supporters to “liberate” three states led by Democratic governors, tweeting the kind of rhetoric some have used to demand an end to stay-at-home orders that have thrown millions out of work.

Nations debate easing lockdown as economic hardship grows

A man walks at night on a quiet street in the Bronx borough of New York on Friday, April 17, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. New York's streets are strikingly empty during the pandemic.

Protests against stay-at-home orders — organized by small-government groups and Trump supporters — were planned in several cities throughout the U.S. on Saturday, including at the the Texas Capitol, despite assurances from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott that restrictions would begin easing next week.

There have been tentative signs that measures to curb the outbreak are working in places, with the rate of new infections slowing across Europe in response to the lockdowns there.

Nations debate easing lockdown as economic hardship grows

A policeman asks a resident for proof of identification during a curfew ordered by the city mayor in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, in Soacha, Colombia, Friday, April 17, 2020. The mayor called for a curfew to go into effect Friday afternoon until early Monday morning. This area of mostly working-class families is among the most affected with cases of COVID-19, yet many residents have not been respecting the authorities’ directives to stay home in quarantine.

France and Spain started dismantling some field hospitals, while in Germany the number of active cases has slowly declined over the past week as people recover.

Spain’s children have been confined to their homes for five weeks, prompting some parents to ask for them to allowed to at least take a daily walk. The government says it is studying how to cautiously roll back lockdown measures, but that it is to soon to let kids out since they are a major source of transmission even if they rarely fall ill from the virus.

Nations debate easing lockdown as economic hardship grows

New York police officers wear masks while patrolling a subway in the Bronx, Friday, April 17, 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic in New York.

Fernando Simón, a leading Spanish health official, said Saturday: “For children to go outside, we need to see a sufficiently small number of new cases to ensure that the epidemic won’t explode again and so that we won’t be putting at risk our patients and our hospitals. … We are close but we need to go day to day.”

Still, most governments and public health officials remain cautious about relaxing the shutdowns, despite the mounting economic toll.

“It’s wrong, sensationally wrong, to communicate that there is a kind of conflict with health and safety on one side and economic resumption," said Domenico Arcuri, Italy’s extraordinary commissioner for the coronavirus emergency.

Nations debate easing lockdown as economic hardship grows

A policeman asks a resident for proof of identification during a curfew ordered by the city mayor in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, in Soacha, Colombia, Friday, April 17, 2020. The mayor called for a curfew to go into effect Friday afternoon until early Monday morning. This area of mostly working-class families is among the most affected with cases of COVID-19, yet many residents have not been respecting the authorities’ directives to stay home in quarantine.

Arcuri told reporters Saturday that “without health, the (economic) revival will disappear in the batting of an eyelash.”

The Italian government's decree, shutting down nonessential industries and businesses, runs through May 3. Health experts are advising that any easing must be gradual in the country that's seen the most deaths so far in Europe, with nearly 23,000 fatalities and over 172,000 known cases.

Nations debate easing lockdown as economic hardship grows

Photos of men's hairstyles are displayed in a window at Alejandra Unisex beauty salon Friday, April 17, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. The salon is closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some Asian nations that until recently appeared to have the outbreak under control, including Singapore and Japan, reported a fresh surge in cases Saturday.

Japan's total case number rose above 10,000 on Saturday. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has voiced concern that people are not observing social distancing and announced a 100,000-yen ($930) cash handout to each resident as an incentive to stay home.

Nations debate easing lockdown as economic hardship grows

An Orthodox priest blesses traditional Easter cakes and painted eggs in preparation for Easter, outside a church in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, April 18, 2020. For Orthodox Christians, this is normally a time of reflection, communal mourning and joyful release, of centuries-old ceremonies steeped in symbolism and tradition. But this year, Easter - by far the most significant religious holiday for the world's roughly 300 million Orthodox - has essentially been cancelled.

Singapore reported a sharp, one-day spike of 942 infections, the highest in Southeast Asia, amid and upsurge in cases among foreign workers staying in crowded dormitories. That brought the total to 5,992 in the tiny city-state of 6 million.

Iran, hard hit by the virus and international sanctions, allowed some businesses in the capital and nearby towns to re-open Saturday after weeks of lockdown. Gyms, restaurants, shopping malls and Tehran’s grand bazaar will remain closed.

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany

Passengers, left, who just arrived at the airport walk past crew members of South African Airways, right, on their way to the security check at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Due to the new coronavirus outbreak about 95 percent of the flights were cancelled. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

In Africa, one of the world's poorest regions, the pandemic is only just getting underway. The continent has now recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths, among them the Nigerian president’s chief of staff, and more than 20,000 cases.

Top leaders of China’s ruling Communist Party called for deficit spending and a more flexible monetary policy after the economy shrank 6.8% in the first three months of the year.

France’s lower house of parliament approved an emergency budget overnight that takes into account the government’s 110 billion-euro ($120 billion) plan to save the economy from virus-related collapse. The government has warned that France’s economy, one of the world’s biggest, could shrink 8% this year and see its worst recession since World War II.

Virus Outbreak Belarus Orthodox Easter

An Orthodox priest blesses traditional Easter cakes and painted eggs in preparation for Easter, outside a church in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, April 18, 2020. For Orthodox Christians, this is normally a time of reflection, communal mourning and joyful release, of centuries-old ceremonies steeped in symbolism and tradition. But this year, Easter - by far the most significant religious holiday for the world's roughly 300 million Orthodox - has essentially been cancelled. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

South Korea's health minister, Kim Gang-lip, said Saturday that new guidelines could be issued soon that officials have said would allow people to engage in “certain levels of economic and social activity.”

The East Asian country was among the 13 nations to issue the joint statement on protecting global trade. The declaration also stressed “the importance and critical role of the scientific community in providing guidance to governments."

Virus Outbreak Hong Kong

People wearing face masks to help protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus COVID-19 as they cross a street in Hong Kong, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

While most of those sickened by the virus recover, the outbreak has killed at least 155,000 people worldwide, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally based on figures supplied by government health authorities around the globe.

The number all but certainly underestimates the actual toll. Authorities said that almost everywhere, thousands have died with COVID-19 symptoms — many in nursing homes — without being tested for the virus, and have thus gone uncounted. In Britain, with an official count of about 14,600 dead, the country’s statistics agency said the actual number could be around 15% higher.

China on Saturday reported a nearly 40% increase in its death toll to 4,632 victims, reflecting a major upward revision made the previous day by authorities in Wuhan, the nation’s hardest-hit city.

Virus Outbreak Britain

A display of tulips and wallflowers near a deserted Buckingham Palace, as the country continues its lockdown in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

An Associated Press tally from news media reports and state health departments indicates 6,912 U.S. deaths have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

The overall death toll in the United States has topped 35,000, with more than 700,000 confirmed infections, making it by far the worst-hit country worldwide.

Trump, whose administration waited months before acting to bolster stockpiles of key medical supplies and equipment, appeared to back protesters taking to the streets in several U.S. states to vent their anger with the economy-strangling restrictions.

“LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, " Trump said in a tweet-storm in which he also lashed out at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, for criticizing the federal response. Cuomo “should spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining,’” the president said.

Trump is pushing to relax the U.S. lockdown by May 1, a plan that hinges partly on more testing.

Texas and Florida, which both have Republican governors, took first steps toward easing restrictions.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said stores could begin selling curbside, nonessential surgery could resume and state parks could reopen. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said municipalities could reopen beaches and parks if they could do so safely.

Tags

Recommended for you