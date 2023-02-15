The National Weather Service coordinated Wednesday with the West Virginia Division of Forestry to issue a special weather statement warning to the public about weather conditions creating a chance of wildfires.
The special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. included the southern West Virginia counties of Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Greenbrier. Forecasts at the National Weather Service in Charleston issued another special statement including McDowell and Wyoming Counties.
"Low humidity, above normal temperatures and dry fuels will combine with gusty winds to create an enhanced wildfire ignition and spread potential through this evening," according to the special weather statement. "While spring fire burning laws are not yet in effect, open burning of any type is considered dangerous at this time, and should be avoided. Be careful of heat and sparks while operating any equipment or smoking in wildland areas."
