By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for all of the region, as a storm that could prove to be a monster approaches the area.
The winter storm watch is in effect from Saturday night through Monday morning. It covers the entirety of the Daily Telegraph’s readership area in Southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
According to the winter storm watch, upwards of a foot of snow — and possibly even more — will threaten the region this weekend.
The winter storm watch says heavy mixed precipitation is possible along with possible ice accumulations.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the watch said, referring to the Sunday and Monday time periods.
While snow accumulation totals are still being worked out, the low end of snow accumulation looks like 6 inches with the high end of accumulation coming in at a foot or more.
If the track of the storm doesn’t change, the winter storm watch will likely be upgraded to a winter storm warning later today or Saturday.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a statement Friday that planning for the storm is already underway.
According to VDOT, crews will work to pretreat Interstate 81, Interstate 77 and high-volume primary highways in advance of the snow.
Then, once the snow is falling, interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes will be cleared first.
