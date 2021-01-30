BLUEFIELD — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for most of the region.
The winter storm watch is in effect from this evening through Sunday evening and warns of the potential for heavy mixed precipitation. The watch is in effect for Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, Giles and Wythe counties.
In general, snow accumulations of up to 6 inches are possible along with ice accumulations of a light glaze. But everything will depend upon the temperature.
The storm system will arrive Saturday evening and will initially come as all snow, Ben Gruver, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said.
“We start to have an increasing chance of precipitation very late Saturday night with the majority of it moving in before sunrise early Sunday morning,” Gruver said. “The first of it coming in will likely be all snow, but as we progress through the day on Sunday, there will be some warmer air up above our heads that will begin to move in. That will change all of the snow into some sleet, freezing rain and possibly some plain rain for much of the area.”
It will all depend upon the temperature. If the warmer air is slower arriving, the snowfall totals will be higher. If sleet and freezing rain were to fall upon the snowpack, it will make for icy conditions. If the precipitation turns to plain rain that rain will eventually turn back to snow Sunday night with a refreeze possible.
Gruver said the higher snow and sleet accumulations will be east and north, including the Bluefield area.
Snow will continue into Monday and possibly even into Tuesday with additional light accumulations possible, he said.
Gruver said the winter storm watch could be upgraded to a winter storm warning later today, depending upon forecast models at that time.
