WELCH — Forecasters with the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch starting today and continuing into Thursday morning for McDowell County.
The National Weather Service in Charleston predicted that an inch to a quarter inch of rain could fall on McDowell County, which has experienced flooding recently, between today and Thursday.
“Most of that is likely to fall in a short period of time, two to four hours,” meteorologist Nick Webb said. “It looks like the bulk of that rain is going to come through as showers as the warm front lifts north Wednesday, but the rain we’re concerned with occurs later as the cold front comes through.”
Heavier rain showers could start arriving late tonight.
“After midnight Wednesday is when the rain would start coming through,” Webb said. “We’re really concerned from midnight to 6 a.m. Thursday for the heaviest rain to fall. That’s when we’re most concerned.”
The ground is already saturated from recent storms.
“This is the type of rain which could rapidly raise streams and creeks and lead to flash flooding,” Webb stated.
In the Mercer County area, there is a chance of rain today after 11 a.m., according to meteorologist Robert Stonefield of the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. said. There were no plans as of Tuesday afternoon to issue a flash flood warning.
“We are going to get into a brief lull in precipitation,” Stonefield stated. “There’s going to be some light rain Wednesday afternoon which will be followed by a cold front coming through Wednesday. Overall, the precipitation has fallen since the big rain. It has been very light and therefore the waterways were able to handle this light rain.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
