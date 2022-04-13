PRINCETON — They’re ready 24-hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year to answer emergency calls, so their hard work is being recognized during National Telecommunicators Week.
The special week, observed from April 10 to 16, is a time when the public and local businesses have recognized Mercer County’s 911 dispatchers and their work by bringing them items such as gift cards and cupcakes.
“It’s for recognition of the 911 dispatchers who answer the phone every day throughout the year,” said Brian Hopper, training officer for the Mercer 911 center. “We’re over here 365, seven days a week. It doesn’t matter, the weather. We’ve always got people here at the center to answer your phone call in your time of need.”
On an average day, the 911 center processes 100 to 150 calls, Hopper said.
“Really, if the weather’s nice, the call volume increases,” he added.
When a lot of people are traveling thanks to better weather, dispatchers receive more calls.
“Especially during the summer months, when everybody’s out and nobody’s at home. People aren’t staying in their houses anymore, so calls do increase,” Hopper said. “But average, it’s about 100 to 150 calls a day. It is a lot, but they handle it. They do their job, and I couldn’t ask for a better team out there.”
There is more to being a 911 dispatcher than answering phone calls.
“They are emergency medical dispatched trained,” Hopper said. “They can offer CPR and First Aid over the phone to whoever is on the other line until EMS or fire department or police can arrive on scene. We have card we can follow, depending on what the call is. We have certain questions that we can ask. We’re still are asking COVID questions just to be safe until we’re told otherwise. We’ll continue to ask.”
Sometimes the calls are not actual emergencies. Dispatchers get calls from people asking for directions, whether there’s a parade upcoming or if the local ATV trails still open.
“We just get calls all the time from people needing help. We get calls from people who lost their glasses to people who need gas or a tire changed to the real emergency calls,” he said. “We get them all.”
Dispatchers are often the first people to hear about an emergency.
“We are the voice that is always heard, but rarely seen. We have gotten donations from local businesses here. We give them out to the dispatchers during the week as prizes to show them that the community does care and that they do think about them,” Hopper said.
Cupcakes, donuts, tote bags, gift cards and other contributions were in the dispatchers’ room Tuesday.
“We’re glad the community appreciates all the work we do,” said dispatcher Julie Lockhart.
Local businesses including Cole Harley-Davidson, Advance Auto Parks in Bluewell, Grand Home Furnishings, Princeton Health Care Center, Cheap Thrill Records, West Virginia Motorsports, Reel Catch, Schewels, Bland Street Auto, Burger King and Mountain State Towing have contributed to the week of recognition, Hopper said.
