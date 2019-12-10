NORTH TAZEWELL, Va. — Birds are common sight in fields, but one person working at a local farm had a special visitor recently when a national symbol landed nearby and then took off, demonstrating that its species inhabits Southwest Virginia and neighboring southern West Virginia.
A bald eagle was spotted by Shannon Proffitt of Springville, Va. last Saturday while he was working near Lake Witten in Tazewell County, Va. The pictures he took, sent to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph by Giles David Phipps of Springfield, Va.,, show the eagle resting in a field before the next photo shows it taking flight.
Proffitt said he was feeding cattle when the eagle flew down and landed in the field. Seeing it was a special experience.
“I’ve farmed all my life and I’ve never seen a bald eagle around here myself,” Proffitt recalled. “I’m really kind of into nature anyway, and I got kind of excited because I had never seen one around here.”
Proffitt had heard about other bald eagle sightings around Tazewell County. One has been seen periodically roosting in a tree at the Seven Springs Trout Pond near Tazewell.
The eagle Proffitt photographed Saturday appeared to be quite confident and healthy.
“He was very proud of himself,” Proffitt stated. “That’s sort of what caught my attention. I was kind of excited about it.”
Executive Director Wendy Perrone of the Three Rivers Avian Center near Hinton said bald eagle sightings are not at all uncommon in this region, particularly during the winter.
“During the summertime, you don’t see as many as you do in the winter time,” Perrone said. “We have quite a population and it’s not unusual to see bald eagles in this region at all.”
Bald eagles don’t always migrate south, she said.
“Some of them do, and some of them migrate in from up north and we’re the sunny south for them,” Perrone stated. “Or they’re migrating through. But now is also the nesting season. They nest in the winter time. They’re usually going about building nests and adding to nests right now.”
Bald eagles add to nests every year, and some of them get bigger than a school bus, she added. One nest some bald eagles built near Cape Canaveral in Florida was specially big. Officials at NASA estimated that it weighed about 5 tons until a hurricane knocked its tree down about two years ago.
Eagles can be seen around any major waterway, Perrone said.
“Bluestone Lake in Summers County is one of the big hot spots this time of year,” she stated. “You can definitely see them this time of year.”
There is even an active eagle nest downriver from Hinton just below Brooks Falls, Perrone added. People can encounter bald eagles suddenly across the region.
“They’re here and they’ll give you a shock sometimes,” she said.
Back in Tazewell County, Phipps said he saw a bald eagle about 30 years ago in the Mud Fork area.
“There’s a lot of good cover there, a lot of food. The environment is such that there’s probably rodents and such for a bald eagle. I had never heard of a bald eagle being in Tazewell County and I was equally excited to hear about it. The general population doesn’t know about bald eagles being here. Other people in Tazewell County need to know we have such a treasure.”
The Three Rivers Avian Center has a rescued bald eagle named Regis who comes from North Carolina. He was hatched in March 2008, but broke his wing when he was about 2 years old. The injury left him grounded when it didn’t heal correctly.
The Three Rivers Avian Center is open for tours on the first Saturday of the month from May though October. The hours are 1 to 5 p.m., and the center’s events are listed on its website, Perrone said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
