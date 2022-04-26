PRINCETON — The three-day gathering of county leaders from across the nation continues today, with a visit to Camp Creek State Park and Mercer Street in Princeton.
On Monday, about 20 participants in the National Association of Counties (NACo) Economic Mobility Leadership Network (EMLN) visited Bramwell and Bluefield.
The visits included the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail and the Corner Shop in Bramwell, and Intuit and the Granada Theater in Bluefield.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., was a speaker at the opening of the meeting Sunday evening at Pipestem State Park in the McKeever Lodge.
During Sunday’s opening of the event, county leaders from West Virginia and throughout the nation discussed pressing policy issues and heard from Capito about challenges and achievements that can be learned from West Virginia communities.
“In order for our local communities to be successful, we need to make sure opportunities are available for individuals to climb the economic ladder,” Capito said in a statement after the opening event. “Since day one, I have worked hard in Congress to do my part to create an environment that allows communities in West Virginia to thrive, but there’s always room to improve and untapped opportunities that can help our state continue to grow. NACo’s Economic Mobility meeting provided a valuable opportunity to hear from others in the U.S. about their challenges and solutions and learn from these experiences to improve communities across West Virginia.”
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett organized the Network meeting and praised Capito for her work in helping localities move forward.
“Senator Capito has long understood that the way to change communities, and provide upward economic mobility, is through effective leadership and partnerships with leaders at the local level,” Puckett said. “Her participation and visionary discussion for the National Association of Counties’ (NACo) Economic Mobility Leadership Network here in Mercer County this weekend will give county leaders from throughout the United States an opportunity to talk about how rural states are working to create systemic change.”
Puckett said the network has been an “invaluable resource for county leaders, and serves as a learning opportunity for NACo.”
“This session here in the mountain state will showcase how rural communities can diversity their offerings and attract new businesses despite challenges with areas such as broadband connectivity, substance use, and transportation,” he said. “Her leadership at the federal level will resonate well for this group. I’m honored to have her join us.”
This morning, guests will participate in a panel discussion on substance abuse disorder, mental health, and physical health and mobility.
Members of the panel include Karen Bowling, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs, WVU Medicine and President and CEO, Princeton Community Hospital; Lisa Jones, Executive Director of Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center; and Linda Hutchens, CEO of Bluefield Health Association.
After that, they will visit Camp Creek State Park and hear remarks on local tourism by Jamie Null, Executive Director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The group will have lunch at the Gardner Center and then hear several speakers, including Commissioner Bill Archer, Economic Development Authority Executive Director John O’Neal, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias Jeff Disibbio and Region 1 Planning & Development Council Executive Director Jason Roberts.
They will visit the “haunted amusement park” in Spanishburg this afternoon, then the Mercer County Courthouse and the Mercer Street Grassroots District in Princeton.
A dinner at the Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company tonight will also include an “Entrepreneurial Spirit” panel discussion with owner/brewer Matthew Barnett and Will Lambert, owner/brewer of the Blue Ridge Bee Company.
The meeting will conclude Wednesday morning with an Action Plan Workshop presented by Tim Shaw, Associate Director of Policy, Aspen Institute Financial Security Program and closing remjeff arks by Puckett and Katie Sullivan, program manager of NACo’s Resilient Economies & Communities.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
