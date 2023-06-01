National Guard troops from both Virginias will soon be on their way to Texas to help out at the southern border.
In response to a request for help by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Gov. Jim Justice said 50 National Guardsmen and Airmen volunteered to go while Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said 100 National Guardsmen troops from the Commonwealth have stepped up to help.
Justice said during his administration briefing Wednesday he doesn’t yet know what duties the National Guard volunteers will have, but they will be assisting the Texas National Guard in whatever capacity is required of them, leaving in August and staying for up to 30 days.
No units were deployed because of the volunteer support, he added.
“They will take weapons with them,” he said, and West Virginia will bear the cost for the deployment.
Justice said the troops will help “secure our border, reduce the flood of fentanyl, and combat the human trafficking crisis.”
“Several governors are doing this because the situation on our Southern Border is terrible, and I want to make sure we're doing our part,” he said. “So, I'm very proud to support our friends to the south. I know our National Guard will do incredible work, and we'll wish them Godspeed to get home safe and sound. I thank them all for their incredible bravery and for stepping up yet again to answer the call."
“The ongoing border crisis facing our nation has turned every state into a border state,” Youngkin said. “As leadership solutions as the federal level fall short, states are answering the call to secure our southern border, reduce the flow of fentanyl, combat human trafficking and address the humanitarian crisis.”
Youngkin said Texas requested assistance because of the big job to do.
“Given the intense resource demands on Texas, the dangers posed by the fentanyl crisis, and impact on the border crisis on criminal activity to the Commonwealth, Virginia will do its part to assist the State of Texas’ efforts with the coordinated deployment of Virginia National Guard soldiers to assist in key aspects of their mission,” he said.
Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th District, praised the action.
“I applaud Governor Youngkin’s decision to deploy 100 Virginia National Guard troops to Texas in an effort to secure our southern border, combat human trafficking, and stem the flow of deadly fentanyl pouring into our country,” he said.
Griffith said the crisis is “due to the Biden Administration’s inability to control our southern border.”
“Here in Virginia, we too feel the effects of the administration’s flawed open border polices,” he said. “Fentanyl smuggled over our southern border has devastated communities across the Commonwealth and continues to do so every day.”
Justice said the soldiers will support Operation Lone Star (OLS) as a part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) from Texas.
Justice also said the deployment of the volunteers will not impact the staffing situation at some of the state’s prisons, where members of the National Guard are helping to fill correctional officer vacancies.
