CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has sent the National Guard to the Princeton Health Care Center to test all residents and staff there after a major outbreak of COVID-19.
“Twenty people have tested positive (new positives since last week) at a Princeton nursing home,” Justice said during his pandemic briefing Monday. “The National Guard, under my order, is running to the fire.”
The facility posted Monday the total number of positive cases since March now stands at 35, but most are associated with the outbreak.
Justice said the National Guard is in the process of helping testing everybody (residents and staff).
“We are trying in every way we can to suppress this,” he said.
Bill Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (DDHR), said Monday of the 31 positives (newest cases), 12 are patients and 19 are staff.
More testing is being done now at the facility and the National Guard started last week in testing all 102 patients and 188 staff, with 54 test results still pending, Crouch said early Monday afternoon.
“We are working closely with the Mercer County Health Department,” he added.
The DHHR official statistics on Monday listed the facility as having only two active cases among residents and two staff positives with both of those recovered.
“They (Mercer County Health Department) contacted us this morning and asked for help in data entry,” Crouch said.
In a statement released Monday, the Princeton Health Care Center said that “all current residents who are symptomatic and/or confirmed cases are being isolated to specific Covid-19 designated care areas. Those individuals are being cared for by designated/dedicated staff members. Many who have tested positive have been without symptoms.”
As of Monday afternoon, the statement said, 43 tests remain pending at the lab.
“We remain committed to increased resident and staff surveillance related to potential symptoms and overall prevention of the virus,” the statement added. “All of our residents have been and continue to be monitored frequently for signs/symptoms of COVID-19.”
Weekly mass testing will continue, the statement said, “until such time it is felt that it is no longer needed … Visitation of residents remains suspended until further notice. We continue to encourage window visits, the use of Skype video conferencing, phone calls and written communication to stay in touch with loved ones.”
Mercer County’s total number of positive cases stood at 91 Monday afternoon, with 31 recovered and 60 active, according to the DHHR.
During Justice’s pandemic briefing Monday, Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, once again pointed out the virus is also becoming more prevent with younger people.
Marsh said that in Florida the number of youth 17-years-old and younger contracting the virus jumped from 23,000 to 31,000 in 10 days during July, a 34 percent increase.
During that same time period, hospitalizations from the virus in that age group rose 23 percent, from 246 to 303.
Marsh said it does seem that younger people may be less able to catch it, especially below 9 years old, but they do contract COVID-19 and they can get sick so they need to be protected.
But the age group that is now the main source of the nationwide surge in cases is 18 to 29 years old.
“This is really the group responsible for the rapid spread of the virus around the country,” he said.
In Bluefield, Va., three Bluefield College employees tested positive for COVID-19, putting into effect the COVID-19 response protocols established by the college earlier this year, officials announced Monday evening.
Two employees contacted Bluefield College leadership at separate times last week with reason to believe they had been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. The individuals self-quarantined awaiting the results of their tests, according to a statement from Bluefield College officials. Upon receiving positive results, coworkers who could have had contact with the individuals were immediately notified and self-quarantined.
Bluefield College’s plans for resuming in-class instruction, which contain its response protocols, were recently approved by the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia in accordance with orders from the governor’s office for reopening campuses to students, according to the press release. As part of those response protocols, Bluefield College purchased a rapid testing machine to be able to quickly identify cases on campus that could occur during the year.
College health officials administered rapid tests to each employee, of which only one other positive case was identified. This individual resides with one of the initial positive case individuals. Virginia Department of Health officials were immediately contacted per college protocols, to begin contact tracing and other response work. In accordance with response protocols, Bluefield College then thoroughly cleaned and sanitized any potentially affected areas on campus, according to the press release.
“First, our prayers continue to be with anyone and their families as they deal with this virus,” said Bluefield College President Dr. David Olive. “As the virus continues to affect every community in our country, proper plans and partnering with health officials will help us have a measured response to isolated incidents, like this, and be prepared for larger incidents should they occur.”
Olive said that the three employees work in the same area, and two of them share the same residence.
“From contact tracing, it appears one was infected while traveling outside of the immediate area,” Olive stated.
The other two employees contracted the virus through community spread, according to Joshua Cline, vice president for institutional advancement at Bluefield College.
“With students beginning to arrive later this week, I wish to remind everyone of our COVID-19 protocols that are located on our website, particularly our mask protocol. When in public spaces, traveling in and out of buildings, and when social distancing is not possible, everyone is required to wear a mask,” Olive said to the campus staff and employees. “Let’s set a good example for our students, as well as keep ourselves and everyone else as safe as possible as we prepare to begin the fall semester.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com, and contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
