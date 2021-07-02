PRINCETON — Members of the Princeton City Council were sworn into office Thursday and Mayor David E. Graham was elected for a third term.
Incumbent Council Member Joe Allen, new Council Member James R. Hawkins and incumbent Council Members Jacqueline “Jackie” Rucker and Marshall Lytton took their oaths of office.
After the council members were sworn in, the election for mayor was conducted. Council Member Dewey Russell nominated Graham, and there were no other nominations. Graham was unanimously re-elected for a third term as mayor. Lytton was appointed vice mayor.
Graham announced appointments to the city’s various committees.
“Our city council is running smoothly,” Graham said. “My intent is to keep all the committees and chairs unchanged if the chairs will accept their current positions.”
Rucker will continue chairing the public works committee with Russell. Council Member James V. Hill will continue chairing the public safety committee with Allen, and Lytton will chair the finance and administration committee with Hawkins as vice chair.
Russell will represent the Princeton City Council on the boards of the Region I Planning and Development Council, the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias and the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Lytton and Russell will remain on the city’s financial oversight committee, Graham said.
