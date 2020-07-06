PRINCETON — An ongoing pandemic, protests and riots across the nation and an upcoming presidential election came together recently when people visiting a downtown that’s seeing an upswing toward the better were asked about how current events could shape their decisions when it’s time to go to the polls.
For years, Mercer Street in Princeton was considered a declining downtown with only a handful of struggling stores and a place for crimes such as drug dealing and prostitution, but conditions have been improving. Now shoppers are visiting new stores such as a doughnut shop, a gallery selling the work of local artisans, a store with locally-produced groceries and crafts, a bookstore, a coffee shop and more.
Tony Green, 50, of Peterstown, was heading back to his vehicle with a box of fresh doughnuts when he was asked how President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden’s responses to the ongoing pandemic and the protests being seen across the country had impacted how he would vote in November. Green said he hoped people would put the country’s needs first when they vote.
“From what I’ve seen on the policies on both sides, if people will just get past the political parties and just do what really matters in the country, it would be better,” he said. ‘For instance, instead of whatever the party says to do, vote their conscience when they’re electing things. As far as abortion and all that stuff, killing’s wrong no matter what, a baby or an adult. I’m going to be voting in November, and I vote my conscience; and I hope that everyone else does, too.”
When asked about the protests that began with the death of George Floyd, Green said racism is a problem, and that the media sometimes adds to how people react to incidents like Floyd’s case.
“We can stir up, we can fan the flames, but we could also encourage people in a positive way of not doing that. We could find some of those things that is not racism and report some of those things,” he said.
Down the street, Eden Blankenship, 20, of Lashmeet said she supported President Trump. Recent events had not changed that support.
“I’ve always been a Trump supporter ever since he’s been president and I think it’s because I’ve grown up with a military family like that,” she said. “And the way I’ve grown up in my life, I’ve always been a Republican.”
“I think he’s handled it the best he could considering that we’re all quarantined,” Blankenship said of Trump’s work during the pandemic. “I think he’s handled it like anybody else would, really. Yes, I think racism is a problem everywhere and it should be stopped. I know how I’m going to vote.”
About a block away, Archie Austin Caudill, 72, of Rocky Gap, Va. was asked about how recent events have impacted his views about President Trump and Biden. He said that “I know they’re as confused as you and I.”
“We’ve never seen all this at one time. I’m confident, that Mr. Donald J. Trump will do the best he can in getting us out of this,” Caudill said. “He’s going to make mistakes, he’s going to tell a few lies. I do. Don’t you? He’s been effective, and he’s our only option. God help us if we replace Donald J. Trump and hope for the best.”
Caudill said there was a problem with racism in the nation’s police departments.
“That is terrible, what they’re doing to the Black people of America,” he said.
Lacey Vilandry, 25, of Princeton was about to enter a store when she was asked about how current events could impact how she votes in November. She said that she had been following news about the protests and riots closely.
“I don’t have a very high opinion of either of them,” she said of Trump and Biden. “They don’t really have the best track record for people of color representation. And they seem just to be playing on the stereotypes that like, you know, people of minorities are more likely to commit crimes than the good, gun-wielding citizens that storm state buildings to get a haircut.”
Trump could have done a better job when the pandemic started, Vilandry said.
“The pandemic could have been addressed a whole lot earlier. It was earlier and I don’t feel like the measures that were taken were strong enough. I think our country is now on the decline for COVID cases except for China,” she said.” I just heard, like, there was a recent outbreak in Beijing. I just think things could have been done a lot earlier and more efficiently done.”
When asked about how well the president has handled the protests, Vilandry replied “Dreadfully,” adding that the president has not been listening to what protesters have to say.
“These protests have been going on for decades and their voices have never been heard and the reason why these riots are happening is there’s no right way to protest,” she said. “It’s hard to not feel the kind of outrage that everyone’s feeling right now because of that.”
Vilandry was asked if Biden would have handled the protests differently.
“Probably,” she said. “I bet he was listening, but I don’t know if any real change would have come from him.”
And racism is a problem among the nation’s police department, she said.
“Absolutely. If you have one bad cop and 10 good cops that don’t report the bad cop, you’ve got 10 bad cops,” Vilandry said. “If we don’t weed out the system, the hatred and inherent bias, we don’t have a police system that serves and protects everybody.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
