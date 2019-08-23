PRINCETON — Tickets are still available for a presentation on Sept. 19 in which a retired DEA officer who began his career in Mercer County will share the history around the fight against a powerful Colombian drug cartel and the search for narcotics terrorist Pablo Escobar.
Retired DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) agent Steve Murphy and his partner Javier Pena are scheduled to appear at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton. Their experiences while working together in Colombia to bring Pablo Escobar to justice inspired the Netflix show “Narcos.” A book about the struggle against Escobar and his Medellin Drug Cartel is also the subject of their upcoming book, “Manhunters: How We Took Down Pablo Escobar,” which is being published by St. Martin’s Press and is currently featured on Amazon for preordering.
“We do still have tickets available,” Box Office Manager Sierra Browning said at the Chuck Mathena Center. “They are still available by coming to the Chuck Mathena Center box office, or you can call 304-425-5128, or go to chuckmathenacenter.org.”
Browning said it was better to get tickets now rather than waiting two or three weeks before the “Narcos” presentation. Tickets are $25.
“It is definitely better. You can pick out the seat that you want when you get your ticket,” she stated. “We really want this to go well because we want it to go well for our Princeton PD. They’ve been very good to us.”
The idea to host the “Narcos” presentation in Princeton started in March 2018 when Chief T.A. Gray of the Princeton Police Department met Murphy during a law enforcement class in St. Augustine, Fla. Both Murphy and Pena were among the conference’s participants. Gray introduced himself to Murphy and later spoke to him about how well his program would be received back in Princeton. Gray and Murphy talked about the idea again when the retired DEA agent visited Mercer County in December 2018.
One of the September presentation’s goals, besides being a fundraiser for the police department, is to give local people working in law enforcement an opportunity to interact with speakers they might otherwise never have a chance to meet, Gray said when Murphy’s visit was announced.
Gray said the “Narcos” presentation would never have happened without the help of Executive Director Candace Wilson at the Chuck Mathena Center.
