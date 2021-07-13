FORT WASHINGTON, MD. — A familiar face often seen painting murals in Princeton as well as picking up litter around the county has been honored on a national level.
Americans for the Arts and the National Association of Counties (NACo) presented Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett with the Public Leadership in the Arts Award for County Arts Leadership Saturday during NACo’s annual conference in Maryland.
Puckett was honored for his “steadfast dedication to the arts, community development, and prevention efforts.”
Americans for the Arts said Puckett’s reputation as a county arts leader “started in 2013, when he raised over $10,000 for the revitalization of the Renaissance Theatre in his hometown of Princeton, West Virginia. His fundraising effort involved being suspended 25 feet in the air in a bucket truck, earning him the quip ‘Puckett in a Bucket.’ He serves as the Executive Director of Community Connections for the Princeton Renaissance Project, a community initiative that aims to improve town life, reduce substance abuse, and bring hope to youth and future generations. More recently, Puckett has focused on bringing public art to Mercer County in the form of murals, depicting messages of equality, inclusion, diversity, and unity. As an avid proponent for the creative sector Puckett understands not only the economic and community values of the arts, but also their health and safety benefits.”
“Commissioner Puckett’s unwavering commitment to the arts has led to positive community development in Mercer County,” said Nolen V. Bivens, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts. “His self-starter attitude and ability to motivate others have made him into the inspiring arts leader that he is today. This award both recognizes and celebrates his dedication to the arts and culture in Mercer County as well as his national leadership as the Vice Chair of the NACo Arts and Culture Commission. I commend him for his leadership and the unceasing drive he brings to his work.”
Matthew Chase, NACo executive director, said Puckett has “long used the power of the arts to strengthen his community and counties across the country.”
“By incorporating arts and culture into our communities, especially in underserved areas, his work has helped to reduce crime and improve the quality of life for residents,” Chase said. “We congratulate Commissioner Puckett and applaud his continued commitment to making our counties better places to live, work and play.”
Puckett said the award is an honor.
“I’m honored to accept the award on behalf of all artists, visionaries, and community transformation specialists in my community,” he said. “Together, we have achieved an amazing amount of upward economic mobility, and shown that public art and a colorful palette with our buildings and walls changes not only the physical design of our towns, but the behavior of people within them. To be awarded for a movement that leaves a legacy, and provides hope for a new generation looking to make this area home, is one of the greatest accomplishments in my life.”
Puckett is also Executive Director of Community Connections Inc. (CCI), the County’s Family Resource Network. He serves on the Governor’s Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service, the Governor’s Tobacco Prevention Taskforce, and the Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency and Correction: Juvenile Justice Subcommittee. Since his election in 2014, Puckett has also worked to re-establish the Mercer County Planning Commission, expand the Keep Mercer Clean Campaign, reinvest in the local mental health system, and improve local infrastructure. Commissioner Puckett is both the Chair of the NACo Rural Action Caucus and the Vice Chair of the NACo Arts and Culture Commission.
Americans for the Arts established the Public Leadership in the Arts Award for County Arts Leadership award in 1999 to “recognize the positive role county government leaders play in improving arts programs, increasing funding to the arts and making the arts accessible in their communities.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
