BLUEFIELD — Spring is approaching, but winds are still chilly and the nights are still cold, so somebody with talent and compassion is leaving bright and warm gifts out where people in need can find them.
Statues and some trees in downtown Bluefield were adorned Monday with knitted scarves that were free to anyone who wanted them. Messages left with the scarves urged the people who need them to just take them.
Karen Rideout, who owns the Bluefield Yarn Company on Federal Street, said that she didn’t know who has been knitting the scarves and leaving them out for the less fortunate. There are several outreach groups and churches around the city that knit scarves and hats for the needy.
“We haven’t done it with the shop, and I know a lot of my customers do knit and give it away to various charities,” she said. “Around the United States, it’s quite popular to do this anonymously.”
Monday wasn’t the first time the downtown’s statutes suddenly started wearing colorful scarves. Back in February of 2017, statues at Chicory Square and the nearby Bluefield Arts Center were offering scarves accompanied by the message, “If in need of winter wears [sic] please take these we had to spare.”
Another rhyming message was attached to a scarf left Monday at Chicory Square.
“If in need / It is agreed / Take this gift / With blessed uplift,” the note told passersby.
Nobody knew back in 2017 who was leaving the scarves for the needy, and the mystery continued Monday. Rideout didn’t know a specific term for anonymously leaving scarves and hats out for people who need them, but she knew what to call the kind gesture.
“Just being nice,” she said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
