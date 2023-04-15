The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) may be ready to cross what has been a legal hurdle in Monroe and Giles counties.
On Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service filed its Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (FSEIS) to approve the MVP crossing the Jefferson National Forest across Peters Mountain, from Monroe County into Giles County.
This impacts about 3.5 miles of the 303-mile, 42-inch diameter natural gas pipeline that will run from North Central West Virginia to Chatham, Va.
However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit still has to approve the FSEIS.
According to the FSEIS, the Forest Service’s prior approval was vacated by the Fourth Circuit on Jan. 25, 2022, saying it did not meet federal standards.
The FSEIS is now “in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and other relevant Federal and State laws and regulations…” the Forest Service said, adding that 11 standards were modified, including revegetation, soil effects from heavy equipment, exposed soil, scenic integrity objectives and tree clearing.
But another legal hurdle will also have to be remedied.
Two weeks ago, the Fourth Circuit said the MVP crossing of waterways in West Virginia could not move forward because the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) had not taken into consideration if pipeline builders would meet all state storm water and water quality requirements before issuing an approval.
The state “failed to provide a reasoned explanation as to why it believes MVP’s past permit violations will not continue to occur going forward,” the Fourth Circuit judges wrote.
That Fourth Circuit decision came shortly after the same judges issued a permit for the MVP to cross streams and wetlands in Virginia based on the due diligence of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
The beleaguered MVP is about 94 percent complete but protests and court challenges have delayed the projected completion date, which was initially in late 2018, and increased the estimate cost from $3.2 billion to about $6.5 billion.
U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., as well as Rep. Carol Miller, R-1st District, have all tried. and are still trying, to get legislation through to speed up the federal permitting process and streamline any court cases related to an energy project.
The completion of the MVP pipeline is “absolutely essential, “Capito said recently.
“It is the fourth largest pipeline in the entire country and is not only essential to West Virginia but “also to our (national) energy security.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
