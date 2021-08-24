PRINCETON — Music fans from as far away as Connecticut and Texas have made their plans already to attend an outdoor concert coming this Saturday to Glenwood Recreation Park.
Music in the Mountains is opening its gates at noon Aug. 28 in Glenwood Park, according to Jonathan Buckner, a member of the host band Chosen Road. The concert will start at 2 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m.
“The response has been really good,” Buckner said Monday. “There’s been a lot of online response, and brand awareness is definitely there. Folks in the community seem to be really excited about it as well as folks from outside the community. We’ve heard from people who have bought tickets from as far away as Connecticut and Texas. We’re excited to showcase Mercer County.”
Saturday’s festival will not be the first time Glenwood Park has been the scene of a big music festival. Festivals attracting large crowds were regular events years ago.
“In the past, Glenwood Park was a big outdoor venue for bluegrass and country music festivals, so we’re excited to bring that back,” Buckner said.
Bluegrass, country and gospel artists including Delnora, Joe Mullins, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Chosen Road, The Malpass Brothers, and T. Graham Brown are in the concert’s lineup of performers, organizers said.
Food trucks will be present, too, to serve the audience. The trucks that had been confirmed as of Monday included: El Diablo’s Twisted Grill; Saved by Grace BBQ; Kevin & Cathleen’s Snack Shack; Cook’s Kettle Corn; and Ol Skool Concessions.
Buckner said there will be designated parking areas with a continuous shuttle service going to and from the concert area. A parking area near the stage area will be reserved for handicapped people. Ticket locations will be at the Glenwood Park get on Route 20 and at the 4-H Camp.
Music in the Mountains could bring more people from outside the area to Mercer County, said Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“I think any time you bring in artists that have name recognition, you’re going to pull in folks from different areas like the Food Truck Frenzy did a couple of months back,” Null said.
Many musicians have fans who travel to their concerts, Null said.
“It’s a great road trip before the fall, so that’s another appealing factor as well,” she added.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. At the gate, there will be a 20 percent discount for teachers, veterans, emergency responders and healthcare workers, Buckner said. The discounted tickets are available only at the gate.
For more information, visit www.MusicinTheMountainsWV.com. Proceeds will benefit Glenwood Park.
Music in the Mountains sponsors include: Mercer County Commission, Community Connections Inc., Kicks Country and Willie 94.5 Country’s Greatest Hits, organizers said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
