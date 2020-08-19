PRINCETON — Recollections of tragic events that happened a year ago and the question about whether one or two shots were fired were in the testimony Tuesday when a man charged with first-degree murder faced a jury.
Darrell Wesley Hazelwood, 48, of Princeton was arrested on Aug. 10, 2019 after the shooting death of Tessa Hill, a Princeton-area resident, outside her parents’ home on Murdock Street. Hazelwood was arrested soon after the shooting and charged with first-degree murder.
Precautions against COVID-19 were taken during the jury selection and at the trial. Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope emphasized before attorneys presented their opening statements that masks had to be worn. The jurors was spaced more than 6 feet apart among the benches usually reserved for the public. Onlookers were seated in he back of the courtroom, and Swope asked if they were families who lived together since they were not spaced 6 feet apart. When they confirmed that they lived together, the trial proceeded.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John McGinnis told the jury how on Aug. 10 of last year, Tessa Hill and her boyfriend, Ronnie Ferrell, arrived at her parents home. They were outside smoking when Hazelwood arrived on foot and started arguing with Tessa Hill. Hazelwood grabbed Hill, then Ferrell left his Jeep and fought Hazelwood, wrestling him to the pavement. Tessa Hill tried to pull Ferrell off Hazelwood, and her father Larry Hill pulled her away.
“The defendant jumps up, pulls a pistol out of a back pocket, chambers a round, and fires once at Ronnie,” McGinnis said. “As Tessa Hill lays on the ground where she fell when her father pulled him off, he turns and shoots her once in the head.”
Attorney Joseph Harvey, who is representing Hazelwood with attorney J.J. McPherson, told the jury that they were going to hear about the events leading up to the shooting on Aug. 10, 2019.
“To be honest, there is going to be inconsistencies in what the witnesses say,” Harvey said. “If you pay attention to what is consistent, you will get a clear picture of what happened that day.”
Tessa Hill and Ferrell lived with Hazelwood, Harvey stated. He then told the jury how Ferrell would say how Tessa Hill “was acting out of her mind.”
Harvey said his client visited his boss, who also lives on Murdock Street, the evening of the shooting. Later, he walked to the Hill residence, and he and Tessa Hill “started shoving each other.”
Harvey told the jurors that Tessa Hill told Ferrell to stay in his Jeep, but Ronnie then decided to enter the fight after her daughter threw stones at Hazelwood.
The struggle between Hazelwood and Ferrell had “typical fight stuff” including rolling around and “taking swings at each other,” but then “Tessa decided to jump into the fight.”
“That’s when it escalated from a typical fight into a matter of life or death,” Harvey said. “Ronnie got on top of Darrell, punching him in the face...then he started pounding Darrell’s head into the concrete.” The jury was shown mugshots of Hazelwood that were taken soon after his arrest; bruises and scratches covered his face and head.
Tessa Hill’s father pulled his daughter and Ferrell off Hazelwood, Harvey stated. He pointed out one of the photos on a large television screen.
“Here’s Darrell on the ground after a grown man, taking his head and smashing it against the pavement,” McPherson said. “Darrell, hurt, dazed, confused, pouring blood, unaware of exactly how many people are attacking him, pulls his gun.”
Hazelwood fired one shot, hitting Teresa Hill, and ran from the scene. Harvey said his client fired that one shot because he believed that his life was in danger.
The state’s first witness was Detective Sgt. Steven A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Sommers testified that Tessa Hill was lying on her back in the street when he arrived on the scene. She had a single gunshot wound to the head.
Using crime scene photographs, Sommers pointed out where a live round and a spent .380-caliber shell casing were found. The live round was about 4 feet from Tessa Hill, and the shell casing was about 2 and a half feet away.
On cross-examination, Joseph Harvey asked Sommers if one shell casing was found, and Sommers confirmed it. The live round could have appeared after being ejected from the gun; this would happen if a user chambered another round. Sommers said a user would do this if he or she did not know the gun was ready to fire.
Harvey asked if Hazelwood was found near his home. Sommers said this was true.
“To your knowledge, he wasn’t fleeing town or anything like that?” Harvey asked.
“No, sir,” Sommers replied.
Sommers said while being questioned by McGinnis that the evidence at the crime scene did corroborate the story of the altercation. Harvey asked if there was evidence of more than one shot being fired.
“Sir, based on the physical evidence you recovered at the scene after an extensive investigation, can you testify more than one shot was fired that night?” Harvey asked.
“No,” Sommers replied.
Dr. Jonathan Arden, a forensic pathologist with the Chief Medical Examiner of West Virginia, testified that Tessa Hill’s main injury and cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.
McPherson asked Arden if there was any gunshot residue around the wound. Arden said there was no residue, indicating the shot was fired from more than 2 feet away.
The state’s next witness, Ronnie Ferrell, testified that Tessa Hill was nervous and “acting scared” the day of the shooting, but would not say what was upsetting her.
“It wasn’t the Tessa I normally knew,” he said. When asked if she had a disagreement with Hazelwood about money, he replied, “I have no clue. She never would tell me what was going on.”
Ferrell said Tessa Hill told him to stay in his Jeep, but he got out when Hill’s daughter, Andrea Blankenship, tried to intervene and threw rocks at Hazelwood.
“He said, ‘This is what I want,’” Ferrell recalled.
“Meaning you?” McGinnis asked him.
“Yes,” Ferrell replied.
“A fight?” McGinnis inquired.
“Yes,” Ferrell said. “That’s when we got into it. We got into a fight. I kind of blacked out and had him on the ground and just hitting him. I believe I just grabbed hold of him and got him on the ground.”
Ferrell said he heard Tessa Hill yell during the struggle, “Daddy, stop him he’s going to kill him.”
Ferrell told McGinnis that he tripped and fell as he disengaged from Hazelwood, he heard a gunshot “whizz” by him before hearing a second shot.
During the defense’s cross-examination, Harvey asked Ferrell about a statement he gave to Detective Sgt. Sommers after the shooting, and he replied that he did not remember it. In the statement, Ferrell had said that Tessa Hill was worried about being sought by the police, but that he did not see any.
Ferrell was asked if he remembered hitting Hazelwood’s head against the pavement and making the statement, “I meant to hurt him. I was going to hurt him.”
“Probably,” Ferrell said under cross-examination. “I’ll not deny it.”
McGinnis, on redirect, asked Ferrell if he saw Tessa Hill thrown a punch during the fight. Ferrell said she did not.
Tessa Hill’s daughter Andrea Blankenship, 18, testified that her mother arrived at the home and was scared, but did not say why. Her mother then went outside for a cigarette. She said that she then heard screaming outside and went out.
“I saw Darrell Hazelwood with his hands around my mom’s neck,” she said, sobbing and taking a moment to compose herself. “I ran and I said ‘don’t ever touch my mother again.’ I picked up gravel and threw it at him.”
“Because he had his hands on your mother?” McGinnis asked.
“Yes, sir,” she replied.
Larry White, Tessa Hill’s father, said his daughter stated that she had “been set up” when she arrived at the home. She was “very disheveled,” and had briers in her hair and on her clothes.
When the fight started, Larry Hill was reading a newspaper, heard the altercation and went outside.
“When I got there, she was on Ronnie’s back,” he recalled. He pulled his daughter off Ferrell.
Hazelwood then rose, reached behind his back, pulled out a weapon, cocked it and fired at Ferrell, Larry White said. Ferrell fell and White said that he thought he had been hit. Hazelwood then turned and said, “This will teach you to double team me (expletive ),” and then fired a second shot, hitting Tessa Hill.
Larry Hill said that Hazelwood then pointed the gun at him before fleeing.
On the defense’s cross-examination, McPherson asked Larry Hill if he saw Ferrell beat Hazelwood’s head against the pavement. Hill replied that he saw it happen, seeing him do it “at least twice.”
“I knew I needed to break it up when I went out the door, because I don’t put up with stuff like that at my house,” he recalled.
Larry Hill again stated under cross-examination that two shots were fired. When McPherson asked him about a statement he gave Sommers after shooting, he replied that he could not remember all of it.
“I don’t remember every detail when I saw my daughter brutally murdered before my eyes,” he stated.
The state rested its case Tuesday. The trial continues today.
