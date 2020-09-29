BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield is among the municipalities and organizations sharing in more than $2.4 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Justice through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program and the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) STOP Formula Grant Program.
U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Monday that $2,410,758 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program and the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) STOP Formula Grant Program.
The JAG Program funding will be used to support initiatives including drug task forces, crime prevention, justice information sharing initiatives, and other programs aimed at reducing crime or enhancing the safety of the public and officers. The VAWA STOP Formula Grant Program funding will support prevention programs that combat rural sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and provide comprehensive services to victims of sexual assault.
Under the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program, the City of Bluefield will receive $15,833. The West Virginia Division Of Justice And Community Services will receive $1,072,540, according to the announcement Monday.
The West Virginia Division Of Justice And Community Services will also receive $1,242,832 under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) STOP Formula Grant Program.
