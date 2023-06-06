BLUEFIELD — Voters in Bluefield and Princeton will go to the polls today to select candidates to fill city board and council seats, respectively.
In Bluefield, incumbents Peter Taylor and Matt Knowles are being challenged for their two at-large seats by political newcomers Ashton Shaw and Ashley Carr.
The polling location is the Herb Sims Center located at 1780 Stadium Drive. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Bluefield City offices will be closed today.
Five candidates will be running for three city council seats in Princeton.
Incumbents James V. Hill, Dewey W. Russell and David E. Graham (who is also mayor) will seek reelection with Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield and Candace Vassallo-Wilson challenging.
Polls will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Here are the polling places:
Ward I – Princeton Recreation Center, 201 Morrison Drive, Front Lobby
Ward II – First United Methodist Church, 100 Center St., Activity Center
Ward III – Church of Christ, East Main Street & Ingleside Road, Front Lobby
Ward IV – Burke Memorial Baptist Church – Oliver Avenue & Thorn Street, Lobby
All positions are non-partisan and winners officially take their seats on July 1.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
