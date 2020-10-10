BLUEFIELD — Multiple people were transported Friday to a local hospital Friday and traffic was back up for miles after a four-vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Route 460.
The crash was reported about 3:38 p.m. at the intersection of Route 460 and Maryland Avenue. A tractor-trailer at the intersection was struck in the rear by a Silverado pickup truck. A Jeep Renegade hit the the truck’s rear, and the Jeep was hit by a large white van.
Patrolman D.R. Barker with the Bluefield Police Department said later that at least four people from the Jeep were transported to Princeton Community Hospital; two of the people were a mother and child. The extent of their injuries was unavailable Friday evening.
Barker said the Jeep, which was crushed between the pickup truck and the van, suffered the most damage. The crash victims’ names were not being released Friday.
The crash’s cause was still under investigation. Barker and other officers took measurements and photographs at the scene, and marked the vehicles’ locations.
Traffic back up in Route 460’s eastbound lanes while the crash scene was being cleared. The Bluefield Fire Department and the Bluefield Rescue Squad were also dispatched to the scene.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
