PRINCETON — A company that owns three Mercer County mobile home parks that were found to have out-of-date permits is now in the process of addressing the issue, a county sanitarian said Friday as many park residents worry about rising lot rents.
The Mercer County Commission was informed Thursday by the county health department that three mobile home parks – Elkview Mobile Home Park, Shadow Wood Valley Mobile Home Park and Gardner Estates – did not have up-to-date permits to operate such a facility, according to Commissioner Bill Archer. The Mercer County Health Department had tried multiple times to contact the parks’ owner.
Sanitarian Matt Bragg with the health department said Friday that the owner, Our Homes of America, had been contacted about the permits.
“They’re in the process of getting us their paperwork now,” Bragg said.
Bragg said it was difficult to tell exactly where Our Homes of America was located.
“We’ve been searching,” he said, adding that “we’re not sure if they’re out of Colorado,Florida, New Jersey or Ohio. We won’t know anything more about them until their application packets arrive.”
More than 100 residents of local mobile home parks attended a town hall meeting Wednesday at the Mercer County Courthouse. Attorneys with the non-profit law firms Mountain State Justice and Legal Aid of West Virginia spoke with the attendees about their possible options. Adam Wolfe, an attorney with Mountain Justice, said his firm and Legal Aid would be looking at the cases individually to see if anything could be done.
Homeowners said they had been informed that their lot rents would be increasing Dec. 1. In some cases, monthly rents are set to increase from $225 to $525 a month. In many cases, homeowners cannot afford to move their residences to new locations.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said there “really nothing” the commission could do about the situation. The commission could appeal to legislators to implements laws that would restrict how much independent mobile home park owners can increase their rents over a given time period.
“It’s really just advocacy on our part and there’s not a lot we can really accomplish,” he said.
In some cases, rents are increasing 200 percent, Puckett said.
“It’s just unimaginable how that puts an impact on the owner,” he added. “There are certain cases that could be litigious. But if somebody comes in and buys a property, if you buy that property and once you regain complicance, they can essentially charge whatever they want.”
Across the nation, investors are being told how they can purchase mobile home parks and raise rents for lots. In one example, an organization called Mobile Home University has been advertising what it calls an online “Mobile Home Park Investor’s Boot Camp.” On the organization’s website, viewers are told how they can profit from mobile home park investments.
“It’s unique since virtually no new parks are allowed to be built and the fact that tenants can’t afford the $5,000 it costs to move a mobile home keeps revenues stable and makes it easy to raise rents without losing any occupancy,” potential students are told in the course’s description.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
