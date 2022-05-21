BLUEFIELD — A special event at Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church is set for today.
District Elder Timothy Schofield will be installed as pastor of the church, following the late Bishop Clarence E. Moore, who pastored the church for 67 years before his death in 2020.
Moore’s son, Tim Moore, said the pastoral installation service will begin at 1 p.m. at the church facility on the corner of Park and Pulaski streets in Bluefield.
Bishop Samuel R. Moore of Huntington, the diocesan of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World’s WV & East Tennessee Council of churches, will officiate, Moore said.
Schofield also pastors the United Apostolic Faith Church in Beckley and is Vice Chairman of the WV & East Tennessee district.
As District Elder within the church’s parent organization, he led Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal on an interim basis for nearly two years (while the previous pastor was rehabilitating from a stroke).
Moore said Schofield operated as pastor since Bishop Moore’s passing.
Greater Mt. Zion’s current District Elder, Pastor Arthur Brown of Parkersburg, will also be a part of the ceremony. Pastors from around the West Virginia & East Tennessee district are expected, as well as pastors and church members from various congregations in the region.
Moore said the church at one time was located on Wayne Street but moved into its current location in the former Park Central High School in 1984.
After that school closed because of integration and the county board of education wanted to sell it, Moore said his father brought it because his nearby church’s congregation had grown the point a larger facility was needed.
The building had sat empty for a decade, he said, but after his father’s congregation purchased it the church became the largest African-American facility of its kind in the region.
Moore said the public is invited to today’s installation.
