BLUEFIELD — A Bluefield tradition started about 14 years ago by the late Bishop Clarence E. Moore to show appreciation for first-responders will return Thursday.
Elder Tim Moore, son of Bishop Moore, who died in early 2020 at the age of 89, said a lunch for city first-responders will be held at noon at the Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church.
Moore said his father was visiting a church in Detroit when he saw such a luncheon being held.
“He got the idea from a friend of his,” a fellow pastor in Detroit. “He traveled quite a bit around the country.”
Moore said the friend was pastor of the 7,000-member Greater Grace Temple, where Aretha Franklin’s funeral was held.
“My father was up there (when that church sponsored the dinner), and he liked the idea,” Moore said.
The dinner has been offered every year, but inside dining had been suspended because of the pandemic.
Moore said the lunch will start at noon.
Bishop Moore was pastor of Mt. Zion Pentecostal, located in the old Park Central High on Pulaski Street, for 67 years before his death.
Last year, the city dedicated the playground on Pulaski Street beside the church in his name, the Bishop Clarence E. Moore memorial Park.
A coal miner from Gary in McDowell County, Moore was known internationally, especially for his role as Chairman of Foreign Missions for the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World, and was friends with many well-known icons including Bishop T.J. Jakes,
“This is a tremendous honor for my dad,” said daughter Dr. Clarresa Moore Morton of the Winchester, Va. area last year when she attended the dedication. “He loved Bluefield … and basically dedicated his adult life to Bluefield. I think this is a particularly wonderful way to recognize his legacy and all of his contributions to this community and to the North Side.”
Morton said her father was a “character,” who had a keen sense of humor among all of his other attributes, including a work ethic.
“He loved being a coal miner,” she said. “That is something that never changed.”
He believed in community and church and being a part of it all, as well as promoting others, she said, and taught his family to be involved.
Moore emphasized the importance of education as well.
With all of his many accomplishments, Morton said her father’s sense of humor was taken “to a different level.”
“He loved the idea of being an old hillbilly codger,” she said, “and never apologized for that. We learned to appreciate who he was, and to appreciate who we were because of who he was, and to laugh at ourselves.”
Morton said many people looked up to him and followed him. “He was a pretty special person to follow.”
Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow was also a close friend of Bishop Moore.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
