By CHARLES OWENS
and EMILY D. COPPOLA
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Art Riley, a long-time community servant who dedicated his life to making the city of Bluefield a better place to live, has passed away.
Riley, president of the Downtown Merchants Association, was affectionately known as "Mr. Bluefield" for his dogged determination over the years to keep the city he so passionately loved strong.
A statement issued Sunday by the city of Bluefield and Mayor Ron Martin confirmed Riley's passing.
"The Directors, Administration and employees of the City of Bluefield were all deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Art Riley," Martin said in the statement. "He has been a constant presence in downtown Bluefield and at city board meetings for many years, and contributed greatly to the life of this city by leading the Downtown Merchants’ Association and organizing the annual Christmas parade. Mr. Riley was also an informal historian of the city, and was often called upon by City Directors and employees to provide information as to long-ago events, committees and organizations. It will be hard to imagine board meetings or Christmases without Art. He leaves a void that cannot be filled, and we will miss him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Teresa and their family. He will be missed."
Riley, 87, worked with various city administrations over the decades, and was known for attending just about every city board meeting. He worked with the Daily Telegraph in helping to organize the Downtown Chicory Square Concert Series, a popular weekly event that lasted for more than two decades. Riley also organized the annual downtown street fair in Bluefield and owned and operated the Landmark Antiques store in the city.
“The city of Bluefield has lost an incredible man today,” Bluefield Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry said. Perry worked with Riley for many years coordinating the downtown Chicory Square Concert Series held during the summer months.
“Art was a man like no other — smart, compassionate and, most importantly, passionate about Bluefield,” Perry said. “Once, in a story about him, we called him ‘Mr. Bluefield’ in the headline — and that was certainly the case. Art worked tirelessly for the betterment of his community. He was a fighter, a gentlemen, and a voice for change when needed. He was also a friend and colleague who will be missed dearly.”
News of Riley's passing saddened the Bluefield area Sunday.
Marc Meachum, the former president of the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce, said Riley was a champion for Bluefield.
“I’m really sorry to hear that Art has passed away," Meachum said. "In the 20 years that I was at the chamber, I had the opportunity to work with him on some projects. He was a big supporter of the chamber."
During his years at the chamber, Meachum remembered many interactions he had with Riley and his passion for ensuring Bluefield’s success.
“Art was a bulldog when it came to what he wanted to do and in what he wanted to get done,” Meachum said.
Craig Hammond, director of the Bluefield Union Mission and a former member of the city board of directors, said he is thankful for how Riley aided the city over the years.
“One of the reasons I think that people are still investing in the downtown area is because of how Art kept it alive," Hammond said. "Art always tried to keep a pulse going downtown and did it with the Christmas parades, the Downtown Merchant’s Association and the street fair. He really kept it alive.”
During his time on the Bluefield City Board, Hammond saw Riley was present at every board meeting. Not only was he attending as a resident, but he was also seeking to aid the city in any way that he could.
“When I was on the city board 30 years ago, he was at every meeting," Hammond said. "He was a great source of knowledge. He could tell you things that happened in the city that went back many years. He was a true resource. He cared and it showed."
