BLUEFIELD — A natural gas company serving customers in McDowell, Mercer, Monroe and Wyoming Counties has filed with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia that would increase residential bills next year by $7.08 a month.
Mountaineer Gas Company filed with the Public Service Commission a tariff containing a requested increase in rates and charges for providing natural gas, according to a legal notice published Tuesday in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
The proposed increased rates and charges would become effective Wednesday, April 5, 2023 unless the state Public Service Commission orders otherwise, according to the legal notice.
The new rates would not appear on gas bills immediately.
“The normal process is that the rates will be suspended. No final rates will be in effect until the commission has issued a final order,” said Chairman Charlotte Lane of the state Public Service Commission.
Anyone who wants to intervene in the case should file a petition to intervene on or before June 5 this year. Anyone wishing to file a written protest should do so as soon as possible, according to the public service commission. All written protests should briefly state the reason for the protest.
“New rates will not go into effect until the commission has fully processed the case, held a hearing and listened to input from all of the interested parties,” Lane stated.
No public hearings have been scheduled, but notice of any hearing along with its time and place will be announced, according to the legal notice.
All protests and petitions should show the case name and number, Case No. 23-0280-G-42T. They should be addressed to Karen Buckley, Executive Secretary, Public Service Commission of West Virginia, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25232.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
