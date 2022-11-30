BLUEFIELD — Mountaineer Food Bank brought its mobile food pantry program to Mitchell Stadium on Tuesday afternoon to distribute free food to West Virginia residents.
Food items included things like bread and canned food.
“We serve 48 counties in the state, and our the pantry travels to food desert areas,” said Laura Phillips of Mountaineer Food Bank. “A food desert area is either where there is not much access, like limited grocery stores, or data is showing that people in the area are food insecure.”
Though the program is run by Mountaineer Food Bank, they rely heavily on partners and volunteers to help make the food pantry a success.
“”Through sponsorships and governmental commodities, we’re able to support this program,” said Phillips.
She added, “Our sponsors are key and essential, and we can’t do it without our volunteers.”
The pantry event in Bluefield was sponsored and had volunteers from the local non-profit, Connection to the Connection.
“We are based out of Braxton County, Gassaway, so we rely heavily on our local partners in the counties we serve to get volunteers and promote the event,” said Phillips.
Phillips said that Mercer County is a relatively new site to the food pantry as they only started visiting the area in September.
“Bluefield is an area where food insecurity rates are higher than other areas in the state, and have risen over time, which is why we’re here now,” she said.
Phillips also said that they noticed a rise in numbers of people utilizing the pantry event in Bluefield this time, though she said that they are seeing a rise in numbers across the state as well.
“This is definitely increased numbers from the last time we were here,” she said. “We served about 160 last time, and we are on par to serve 200 now.”
The program usually does six stops a week in different counties all around the state, which is about 30 a month.
“We try to get there monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly to every county, but this is our last stop for the year,” Phillips said. “We don’t have our calendar for 2023 yet.”
For more information on the mobile food pantry, visit the Mountaineer Food Bank website.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
