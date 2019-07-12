GREEN VALLEY — Despite rainy weather which slowed construction, work continues on a new Mercer County elementary school which is now scheduled for completion this October.
The new Mountain View Elementary School in Green Valley was originally scheduled for completion this July, but heavy rain and winter conditions delayed the project, according to Superintendent Deborah Akers.
“We had quite a few weather events that has slowed the construction,” Akers said, adding that the official completion date was now Oct. 1. “I was in the school (Tuesday). It’s going to be beautiful, just beautiful.”
When asked when student could start attending classes at their new facility off Blue Prince Road, Akers replied, “I think at the very latest after the winter break (this year.)”
Akers said the school system wanted to coordinate the opening of Mountain View Elementary School “so we won’t disrupt instruction for the kids.”
Mountain Valley Elementary will have 47,200 square feet to serve students from Pre-K to the fifth grade. The future school’s new technology includes touch-screen televisions, classroom computers and a computer lab that are part of the overall project’s price.
The $12 million facility will replace Ceres School and Cumberland Heights School, and serve some students from Glenwood School and Brushfork School. A West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA) grant of $7.8 million and $4 million from the county is funding the new facility’s construction.
In another part of the county, work is continuing on a second new elementary school, Bluefield Primary School, which is being constructed along Cumberland Road near Bluefield High School. Akers said concrete footers could be poured for the project Thursday if the weather was favorable.
Bluefield Primary School will serve students from Whitethorn School and Memorial School in Bluefield; both those schools will be closed. The new $12 million facility, funded mostly by a more than $10 million SBA grant, is scheduled to open in July 2020, Akers said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.