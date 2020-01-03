PRINCETON — The new year is bringing the beginning of a new chapter with the grand opening of a new area school, Mountain Valley Elementary School, today.
At 3 p.m. the new facility will be opening its doors and welcoming guests to see what has been created. In attendance of the opening event will be West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. With students beginning classes in the school on Monday, the opening will allow these students, their families, and the public, the chance to peek inside.
At the grand opening of the $12 million school guests can attend the ceremony, a tour, and a reception, all within the new facility.
A new school, new furniture and new classmates will welcome students into their new school. The facility is also state of the art in many different aspects.
At Mountain Valley Elementary students from Ceres Elementary and Cumberland Heights Elementary schools will be combined into one school population. These students will be joined by some students from Glenwood School and Brushfork Elementary School.
These additional students won’t be beginning at Mountain Valley Elementary School until the beginning of the 2020 — 2021 school year in the fall. The new school will serve students from Pre-K to fifth grade.
The facility and its grounds measure to 47,200 square feet leaving much room for new advancements. New modern advancements included at the facility include a wireless computer lab, a larger playground and state of the art safety features.
The safety features include the control of who does and doesn’t enter the facility. School visitors must be buzzed into the building after allowance from school staff. The school will also have 28 security cameras.
Other installments in the school include low sinks that will allow young students to easily use them.
At the school students will also have the new advancement of a middle school sized gymnasium at 82 by 63 square feet. At the now old schools, Ceres Elementary School and Cumberland Heights School, neither of them had a gymnasium. Instead, these two schools were using one large room as the gymnasium and the cafeteria.
This new gymnasium will also have bleachers for students’ use and public events. For added public events use the gymnasium will also house a large display board and several speakers. The gym will also feature a room divider for division into two separate rooms.
Mountain Valley will also offer areas and restrooms for special needs students and is also handicapped accessible.
The principal of MVES is Mary Terry, the former principal of Ceres School.
According to a press release from Teressa Russel, the data and communication specialist of Mercer County Schools, the new school will offer a STEAM classroom, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and music.
Funding for the facility was provided for by the School Building Authority, at $7.8 million, and the Mercer County Board of Education, at $4.2 million, according to the release.
Those wishing to attend the event can do so at 977 Blue Prince Road in Bluefield.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
