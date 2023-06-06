PRINCETON — Mountain State Justice (MSJ)–a statewide non-profit legal services and advocacy organization–announced Friday that it has filed a third lawsuit on behalf of Mercer County manufactured housing community tenants, this time on behalf of residents of the Maple Acres Estates community against Diamond Field LLC.
Diamond Field LLC (also referenced as defendant) purchased Maple Acres Estates in August 2022. In March the, defendant issued notice to Maple Acres tenants of its intent to increase tenants’ lot rent from $170 to $299 effective May 1 this year, thereby terminating tenants’ existing lease agreements, MSJ attorneys said in a press release late Friday afternoon.
Mountain State Justice has filed to other lawsuits on behalf of mobile home park tenants in Mercer County.
Diamond Field’s tactics coincide with a nationwide trend, wherein predatory corporations hiding behind layers of shell companies purchase manufactured housing communities, then raise the lot rent and force mass evictions, MSJ attorneys said.
MSJ attorneys said that the lawsuit raises multiple issues, including, but not limited to, these primary claims: 1) Diamond Field is operating Maple AcresEstates without a Mercer County Health Department permit, in violation of the clear statutory mandate expressed in the Manufactured Home Act, W. Va. Code § 37-15-1 et seq., and the Code of State Rules, § 64-40-5.1 et seq; 2) defendant has failed to maintain the community in a fit and habitable condition; and 3) defendant has terminated tenants’ existing leases and now demands new, unlawful contracts.
The plaintiffs are seeking both injunctive relief–requiring Diamond Field LLC to honor existing leases for the duration of their terms–and monetary damages for both breach of the lease contract and the uninhabitable community conditions, MSJ attorneys said.
A hearing about this case has been scheduled for Aug. 1 at 2:30 p.m. before the Circuit Court Judge Derek C. Swope at the Mercer County Courthouse.
“The West Virginia legislature enacted the Manufactured Home Act to protect manufactured housing community residents from exactly this type of mass eviction,” said MSJ Senior Attorney Michael Nissim-Sabat. “We maintain that these rent hikes are unconscionable and that the Defendant’s tactics are not only distasteful and predatory but also unlawful in West Virginia.”
MSJ attorneys said that they stand with tenants in impacted communities and encourage similarly situated West Virginians to contact their office at 304-344-3144.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
