PRINCETON – A nonprofit law firm has filed a second lawsuit on behalf of the tenants living at five manufactured housing communities in Mercer County.
Mountain State Justice (MSJ) — a statewide non-profit legal services and advocacy organization — filed a second lawsuit on behalf of tenants living in mobile home parks "against an out-of-state private vulture capitalist firm, its subsidiaries, and its local property manager," according to a press release issued Friday by the law firm.
The parent company, Smith Management LLC, purchased several manufactured housing communities in Mercer County, in many cases more than doubling tenants’ lot rent rates and instituting egregious community rules that exceed the scope of existing leases, according to Mountain State Justice officials.
Smith Management’s actions coincide with a nationwide trend, wherein predatory corporations hiding behind layers of shell companies purchase manufactured housing communities, then raise the lot rent and force mass evictions, according to the press release.
The lawsuit raises multiple issues, including, but not limited to, these primary claims: 1) Defendants have failed to maintain the communities in a fit and habitable condition and 2) Defendants have terminated tenants’ existing leases and now demand new, unlawful contracts, according to Mountain State Justice officials. Regarding the lease claims, Plaintiffs allege that the Defendants 1) terminated leases in the middle of existing one-year lease terms in violation of West Virginia law and 2) attempted to unilaterally alter lease terms (including increasing the rental rate, changing the way utility charges are assessed, and altering community rules during the existing lease term). Regarding habitability, community conditions have resulted in unsanitary and unsafe environments, insect infestations, and property damage to tenants’ homes, according to Mountain State Justice officials.
The plaintiffs are seeking both injunctive relief — requiring defendants to honor existing leases for the duration of their terms — and monetary damages for both breach of the lease contract and the uninhabitable community conditions, Mountain State Justice officials said.
“Tenants in these communities entered into their current lease agreements in good faith, expecting the terms to be honored. These out-of-state multi-millionaires may think that they’re above the law, that they can bully and intimidate vulnerable people into submission, but our brave plaintiffs are proving them wrong,” said Mountain State Justice Senior Attorney Colten Fleu.
Mountain State Justice encouraged West Virginians in similar situations to contact its office at (304) 344-3144.
Mountain State Justice filed the first lawsuit in November 2022. The defendants in that lawsuit, Smith Management LLC and Homes of America LLC, have purchased five manufactured home communities in Mercer County, according to court documents. The communities include Gardner Estates, Elk View, Country Roads, Delaney and Shadow Wood.
A message to a law firm representing Smith Management LLC had not been returned Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.