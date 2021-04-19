GRUNDY, Va. — When Mountain Mission School in Grundy first opened in April 1921, no one could anticipate the school would still be going strong 100 years later, continuing its mission of helping children.
A history of the school reveals that the story actually began in 1888 when 10-year-old Sam Hurley was alone and sleeping in the woods, trying to find work in exchange for food, an orphan struggling to survive.
Cold, afraid, sleeping in a small cave one night, a mountain lion could be heard nearby getting closer, and Sam Hurley made a promise.
He told God if he would spare him from the mountain lion he would build a place for boys and girls like himself so they would not have to sleep in the woods.
Thirty-three years later, he fulfilled that promise and Grundy Academy, now Mountain Mission School, opened its doors with 16 students, all of whom were Hurley and his wife Jane’s children (seven biological and nine adopted).
Since then, the school has had students from more than 80 countries and educated about 20,000 children.
From one building in 1921, the residential school has expanded to Hurley Hall for girls (three separate residences), Parker Hall for boys (four separate residences) and Toddler Hall (for boys and girls under the age of 7), plus an educational building, a vocational and fine arts building, campus chapel and an administration building.
Typically, 200-230 children ages 18 months to 20 years attend, and about 50 staff members teach and take care of their needs.
When the school was started, 17 church denominations had mission schools in the Appalachia area, according to the school’s history, but Mountain Mission School is the only one still operating.
Chris Mitchell has been MMS President since September 2019 and was CFO (Chief Financial Officer) starting in 2012.
“I am a native of Grundy and a graduate of Emory & Henry College,” he said. “Most of my background as far as employment was in the financial (banking) industry.”
But working at MMS is more than a job.
“I am very happy to celebrate what God has done during these past 100 years,” he said. “I can only imagine the lives that have been impacted and changed as a result of this school. The staff serves with such a servant’s heart and God blesses their efforts.”
A servant’s heart also extends to those who support the school, which relies on donations, and the school is so well known students find it by hearing about it.
“All students find their way to us mainly by word of mouth,” Mitchell said, adding that students from around the world find their way there.
In fact, the school now has 47 international students, seven of whom will graduate this year.
Although the official 100th anniversary date is April 22, the celebration is being postponed because of the pandemic, which early on impacted the school and staff, but everyone recovered.
“We hope to schedule a larger celebration in the fall pending Covid restrictions,” Mitchell said.
Regardless of when it is officially celebrated, at the end of the day, it’s all about helping families.
“If anyone knows a child that has a situation where we need to come alongside the guardians we would be happy to consider their enrollment,” he said.
Anyone wanting to donate or learn more about the school can go online at mmskids.org.
