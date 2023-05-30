PRINCETON – Travelers heading for the beach or families reunions this summer will see many sights as they travel West Virginia’s highways and rural road, but among the sights they will see are construction zones and the vulnerable state Department of Highways employees and contractors working in them.
Visitors attending a recent open house at the West Virginia Department of Highway’s District 10 headquarters in Mercer County were told about measures being taken to help protect highway crews and educate motorists about the need to pay attention and slow down when they approach a work zone.
Terry Mullins, occupational safety specialist for District 10, told the visitors that between 2017 and 2019, about 45 percent of the nation’s deaths at road construction sites were caused by vehicles striking workers on foot.
Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said that the transportation division’s goal is zero fatalities in the state’s work zones, Mullins said.
“Nothing else will be acceptable,” he told the audience.
Mullins said that he has visited construction sites only to see vehicles going by only a few feet away at high speed.
“I’ve been out on some of these roads like Route 460, Route 20 and (Route) 52 and from me to that table there, tractor-trailers are going by at 55, 60 mph,” he recalled. “People just don’t slow down, OK. And there are some things that contribute to that. Like I said, a staggering 45 percent of the workers were struck by vehicles in the work zone. Workers driving or riding in vehicles was 29 percent and workers struck by other objects, any equipment, was 7.2 percent. A hundred and sixty-four pedestrian fatalities, 323 commercial vehicles – tractor-trailers, buses — 956 work zone fatalities in just one year alone.”
For 2021, it was estimated that there were 42,000 work zone injuries with 106,000 work zone crashes nationwide, he added. Addressing the issue of work zone safety takes everybody at the West Virginia Department of Highways working together to improve safety as well as educate the public.
Sometimes motorists get complacent when they see signs warning that they are approaching a work zone only to see that nobody is working, Mullins said.
“We can give motorists plenty of advanced warning,” he stated. “One of the issues I have is a lot of times we see signage up for miles and don’t see anybody working.”
Using message boards along the highways, radio advisories, and working with newspapers and other media can help get out the message that drivers need to be alert when they drive through construction zones, Mullins said. And the signage should be up-to-date.
“We’ve got to be more diligent on our end to cover or take down warning signs and remove channelizing devices when they’re no longer needed,” he said. “Other things we can do is educate the public about work zone safety issues. Public service announcements go out about this time every year. In May everyone wants the roads fixed, but they don’t want to sit there and wait while it’s being done.”
The public will complain when roads need repair, and there will be more complaints when traffic is delayed because construction crews are working.
“That’s just human nature,” Mullins said. “That’s how we are. We just have to deal with it.”
The state is looking at methods such as taking videos of motorists speeding through work zones as a way to encourage them to obey the speed limit. Then a driver who speeds through a work zone can get a ticket in the mail, he said. Using radar gun technology to monitor speed is another option, and other states have resorted to severe penalties.
“I’ve seen in Maryland they have a thousand dollar fine if you’re caught speeding,” Mullins stated. “First offense, $1,000 fine, 90 days in jail if you’re speeding in a work zone. That’s pretty stiff, but you put it out there and you put the word out, you get people’s attention from that point of view.”
The department of highways is also looking at more “pace vehicles” to lead motorists through construction zones so they will slow down. There has been more law enforcement presence at work zones.
“The most important thing according to everyone is that you go home at the end of the day like you came in,” Mullins said. “All 10 fingers, all 10 toes. Those sorts of things.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
