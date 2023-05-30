Weather Alert

...Moderate Flooding Continues along the Bluestone River near Spanishburg, WV in Mercer County WV... ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding along the Bluestone River and its tributaries near Spanishburg, WV. * WHERE...A portion of southeast West Virginia, including the following county, Mercer. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations remains imminent or is ongoing as the reuslt of 4-6 inches of rain which fell on Monday across much of the warned area. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 447 AM EDT, At 430 AM EDT Tuesday morning, May 30, 2023, the Bluestone River at Spanishburg had reached a stage of 16.5 feet. This is above the moderate flood stage of 15.0 feet. The river is slowly beginning to crest and should remain just below 17.0 feet. Flood stage is 12 ft. - At 15.0 feet, the Spanishburg Elementary School and Rich Creek Baptist Church may be affected by flood waters. In addition, numerous section of U.S. Route 19 south of Spanishburg may be flooded. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Camp Creek, Spanishburg and Kegley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. &&