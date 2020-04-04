BLUEFIELD — A man was killed in a motorcycle-car crash on College Avenue in Bluefield Saturday afternoon.
Bluefield Police Department Officer R.V. Johnson Jr. said the driver of the motorcycle is deceased, but the identity of the man could not yet be released Saturday night.
“He was transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later,” Johnson said.
The call about the crash came in at 3:46 p.m.
“The motorcycle was traveling westbound on College Avenue,” he said. “The other vehicle was making a turn onto College Avenue from Farmer Avenue to head eastbound.”
Johnson said the motorcycle hit in a “t-bone” fashion the side of the other vehicle.
No charges have yet been filed, he said, and two aspects of the crash are being investigated involving possible speed of the motorcycle and action by the vehicle that may have contributed to the collision.
“It is still under investigation,” he said. “We are still trying to determine exactly what happened.”
Johnson said the identification of the victim will be released after the family is notified.
