A motorcyclist was transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center following an accident at the intersection of College Avenue and Farmer Avenue on Saturday. According to R.V. Johnson of the Bluefield Police Department, the motorcycle was traveling westbound on College Avenue while a vehicle was attempting to head eastbound off of Farmer Avenue. The accident is still under investigation. College Avenue and Farmer Avenue were temporarily shut down while the Bluefield Police Department, Bluefield Fire Department and the Bluefield Rescue Squad worked the scene.