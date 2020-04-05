College Avenue motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center following an accident at the intersection of College Avenue and Farmer Avenue on Saturday. According to R.V. Johnson of the Bluefield Police Department, the motorcycle was traveling westbound on College Avenue while a vehicle was attempting to head eastbound off of Farmer Avenue. The accident is still under investigation. College Avenue and Farmer Avenue were temporarily shut down while the Bluefield Police Department, Bluefield Fire Department and the Bluefield Rescue Squad worked the scene.

 Staff photo by Eric DiNovo

BLUEFIELD — A man was killed in a motorcycle-car crash on College Avenue in Bluefield Saturday afternoon.

Bluefield Police Department Officer R.V. Johnson Jr. said the driver of the motorcycle is deceased, but the identity of the man could not yet be released Saturday night.

“He was transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later,” Johnson said.

The call about the crash came in at 3:46 p.m.

“The motorcycle was traveling westbound on College Avenue,” he said. “The other vehicle was making a turn onto College Avenue from Farmer Avenue to head eastbound.”

Johnson said the motorcycle hit in a “t-bone” fashion the side of the other vehicle.

No charges have yet been filed, he said, and two aspects of the crash are being investigated involving possible speed of the motorcycle and action by the vehicle that may have contributed to the collision.

“It is still under investigation,” he said. “We are still trying to determine exactly what happened.”

Johnson said the identification of the victim will be released after the family is notified.

Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

