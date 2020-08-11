PRINCETON — The Mercer County Commission will choose two new members of the beleaguered County Board of Health on Friday.
A motion during a meeting Tuesday morning from Commissioner Greg Puckett to ask the state to basically end the terms of the three current members and appoint an entirely new five-member health board was rejected for a lack of a second.
But a motion to keep those three members and appoint two new ones was then passed unanimously.
The board oversees the Mercer County Health Department, which has been rift with problems relating to its handling of the pandemic and saw its administrator retire and medical director resign on July 31.
The commissioners agreed to ask for recommendations to fill the two vacant slots through Thursday and make a decision in a special called meeting set for Friday.
Those two vacancies occurred after one previous member, Mike Vinciguerra, had previously asked not to fulfill his current term and board chair Dr. Randy Stevens also resigned on July 31.
Stevens resigned after the health department came under fire for reporting issues with the state and said, “We have lost our administrator and health officer. As chairman of the board, when something like that happens, the buck stops at the top. So I think it’s better for this board to go forward without me.”
Both new board members have to be from the Bluefield area and the City of Bluefield has submitted a list of five candidates.
Mayor Ron Martin was at Tuesday’s meeting and told the commissioners the board needs diversity and members with a strong medical background, and each recommendation did meet the criteria.
Commissioner Gene Buckner said the new appointees will “probably” come from that list, but other recommendations will be considered as well.
The Commission by-passed the usual protocol by not waiting until the board of health made recommendations, which have then traditionally been either approved or rejected by commissioners.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.