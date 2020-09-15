TAZEWELL, Va. — A mother and son who have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Tazewell County man have been indicted in Bland County, Va.
Justin Michael Hackler, 25, of Bastian, Va, and his mother Leslie Raquel Hackler, 48, of Tazewell, Va., were indicted Monday by a grand jury in Bland County Circuit Court on September 14, 2020 in connection with the murder of David Allen Hayes, who lived in the Gratton section of Tazewell, Va., according to Chris Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Justin Hackler was indicted on four counts which include: second-degree Murder; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; conspiracy to conceal a dead Body; and conceal a dead body. Leslie Raquel Hackler was indicted on two counts: conspiracy to conceal a dead body and conceal a dead body.
The murder, which occurred between June 25 and 28, was originally investigated in Tazewell County, but after further investigation was found to have actually occurred just across the county line in Bland County, Va. Hayes’ body was recovered on July 10 by law enforcement. Leslie Raquel Hackler was the girlfriend of the victim, David Allen Hayes.
Justin Hackler is currently being held at the Abingdon Regional Jail with no bond and Leslie Hackler is currently being held at the Tazewell Regional Jail with no bond.
This case was investigated tirelessly by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Bland County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Plaster said. Plaster has been appointed by Bland County as the special prosecutor in this case.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.