BLUEFIELD — Fall has officially arrived and in some places the foliage is already hinting that spring and summer greens will soon start changing to fall’s scarlet and gold, but exactly when this will happen is different from region to region.
The West Virginia Department of Tourism keeps fall foliage maps on its website and Facebook pages, according to Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau. These weekly maps outline where and when autumn colors will be at their most vibrant.
“It shows you who’s in the peak and gives you an idea of some of the best places to go,” Null said.
Autumn’s colors usually start appearing in West Virginia’s northern counties, then start working south as the temperatures begin to cool. Weather and rain amounts also influence when fall colors appear and how bright they will be.
“We’re usually the last to turn since we’re in the southern part of the state,” Null said. “Our peak should be in mid to late October.”
While many visitors come to southern West Virginia to ride their ATVs on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, others will come to see fall colors from the best vantage points.
“Traditionally, you’ve always had folks who like to explore, and the temperatures are cooler. That makes the road trips a little more fun,” Null said.
Fall foliage enthusiasts often take weekend trips or Sunday drives to places at Pipestem State Park near boundary of Mercer County and Summers County, Pinnacle Rock State Park near Bramwell or Camp Creek State Park off Interstate 77. Places like Lotito Park in Bluefield, Princeton City Park and Glenwood Park are also good places or “hidden gems” for admiring fall foliage, Null said.
In neighboring Virginia, fall foliage colors may peak this year by the third week of October, which is about a week ahead of normal, according to Virginia Tech tree physiology expert John Seiler.
“I’m seeing some signs of things being a little early this year. A couple of particular ‘go to trees’ I monitor, they’ve already got some yellow in them. We may be a week early, in part because of the lack of long term rain. Before the recent storms, we were drying out a bit. But that slow, steady drizzle should really help,” Seiler stated. “Decent amounts of precipitation keep the leaves from dropping too soon. And because those vivid reds form in the fall, rain improves the outlook they’ll be bright and colorful.”
Seiler added that Virginia never really has a poor or average year for fall colors. It’s either good, better or best.
“That’s because of the diversity and wide varieties of tree species here in Virginia. If one tree gets hurt by a hot dry August, there’s another species that didn’t. It buffers the bad weather like that,” he said. “Our mountains offer constantly changing elevations and aspects, which lead to a higher biodiversity, which leads to a greater mixture of fall color.”
People should plan their fall foliage trips and look for a good Saturday or Sunday, Seiler suggested.
“Shoot for the time period starting around Oct. 23, on through the end of the month,” he said. “Plan your trip accordingly, check the weather and pick a good day when the sun is out. Because the colors look a lot better when there’s sunshine.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
