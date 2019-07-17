CAMP CREEK — Seat belts and child safety seats proved their value Tuesday when a mother who had only minor abrasions carried her uninjured infant son from a rollover crash along a stretch of Interstate 77 that has seen several fatal crashes.
Mercer County 911 was alerted about 11:30 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash near Exit 20. The Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department and the Princeton Rescue Squad were dispatched, and Cpl. M.S. Horton of the West Virginia State Police Turnpike detachment was in the vicinity.
The first responders arrived to find a car resting on its passenger side, but the woman driving it and her infant son had escaped serous injury. This was in a stretch of highway which has been the scene of several fatal crashes which has prompted the West Virginia Parkways Authority and the state Department of Highways to plan changes including new guardrails in the median.
“The little baby was just smiling and happy to be here,” Horton said over traffic’s noise. “Doesn’t have a scratch.”
Horton said the vehicle was traveling south when the baby dropped his pacifier and his mother tried to retrieve it. She lost control, flipped and landed in the median.
“I don’t think speed was a contributing factor in it,” he stated.
Courtney Kidner, 35, of South Charleston said she was wearing her seat belt and her son Jayden, who recently turned 1 year old, was in his child safety seat. He cried immediately after the crash, but was calm and smiling while a wrecker was pulling his mother’s car upright so it could be hauled away.
“That seat did not move,” Kidner remarked. “He doesn’t have a scratch on him.”
Chief Tim Farley with the Bluestone Valley fire department watched as the car was pulled back onto its tires. Since it had landed in the median, both northbound and southbound traffic continued unimpeded.
“She went for a ride there,” Farley said. “The little baby, he’s okay.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
