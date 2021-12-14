TITUSVILLE, PA — A Pennsylvania State Trooper testified in court Monday a mother used windshield wiper fluid to poison and kill her 11-year-old adopted handicapped son.
The revelation came at a preliminary hearing for Mary Diehl, 62, East Fairfield Township, who was charged last month with criminal homicide.
She is accused of causing Najir William Diehl’s death by poison at their home during the Labor Day Weekend. Police said the handicapped victim was Diehl’s adopted son.
State Trooper Kevin Geibel testified Diehl admitted, during her Nov. 8 arrest, giving the child the toxic windshield washer fluid in a plastic cup to drink.
Toxicology results of blood samples taken by the Crawford County Coroner’s Office Sept. 6, following the boy’s death, found evidence of methanol poisoning, Geibel testified. Subsequent additional test results received in early November confirmed methanol poisoning, he added.
Diehl remains in the Crawford County jail, where she’s been held without bond since her arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.