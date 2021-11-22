BLUEFIELD — Opening ceremonies kicking off the Christmas season with a downtown tree lighting ceremony and a ceremony opening one of the region’s biggest Christmas displays are coming to the City of Bluefield.
The community is invited to attend the City of Bluefield’s Annual Tree Ceremony in the downtown, said City Ambassador Marie Blackwell.
“The event will take place Monday, Nov. 22 at 5:30 pm at the tree near the “Tailyard” Dog Park located on Princeton Avenue with Mayor Ron Martin welcoming guests,” Blackwell said.
This Christmas tree event will include free hot chocolate, candy canes and music by second grade students from Bluefield Primary School, she added. The event is free and open to the public.
The parking lot on Raleigh Street will be closed, but street parking will be available on Raleigh and Commerce Street, Blackwell said.
A second ceremony takes place Nov. 25, Thankgiving evening, at Lotito Park in Bluefield when the 25th opening of the Holiday of Lights begins at 6 p.m.
“Our guest this year to flip the switch is Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson,” Blackwell said. “The Bluefield Police Department with a K-9 will be on hand, as well as the Bluefield Fire Department with Kendall the arson dog, and Sparky to welcome visitors. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.”
“Enjoy the event from the comfort of your vehicle as you drive through the park,” she said. “Christmas music will be available on radio station 98.7 FM, compliments of First Media Services. The event is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted. We hope you will be able to join us.”
