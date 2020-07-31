BLUEFIELD — Thursday was the official closing date of all inpatient and ancillary services at Bluefield Regional Medical Center as the services have been moved to Princeton Community Hospital (PCH).
Jeffrey Lilley, Chief Executive Officer of PCH, said the emergency department at BRMC will continue to operate, and be renamed the PCH Bluefield Emergency Department.
Monday is the official date of the change as the Emergency Department continues to offer a full-service ER, including laboratory and imaging services.
When PCH purchased the financially strapped hospital last year the plan was to gradually determine how each hospital’s services could complement, but not duplicate, each other, Lilley said, and eventually the decision would be made to either keep or move services that fit into a sensible, efficient merger of those services.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic changed all of that.
“The reality is, when COVID came around and we started seeing some of the ramifications in late February and early March and then it really ramped up … we made the decision on the OR (Operating Room) and OB (obstetrics) and we moved those over to PCH,” he said. “The elected cases stopped for everybody and the
reality is, you can’t continue to operate without some of those service lines and keep the doors open.”
As the pandemic impact moved forward, the volume of in-patients declined and those decisions that were initially scheduled to gradually be made had to be decided quickly because of the financial crisis created.
“But we wanted to maintain a stand-alone emergency department in that facility for the community,” he said. “It’s critical, it’s a critical need and we had discussions with the city. Dane (Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout) was very vocal about retaining that level of service for the residents of Bluefield and this part of the county.”
Lilley said the process was then started with the West Virginia Health Care Authority (HCA) in Charleston as well as the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) and the licensure entity to craft a model where Bluefield can have a stand-alone emergency department.
“Because we wholly owned the facility and at that point we could do that, a determination of non-renewability was needed and that’s what we started to work on with the West Virginia Health Care Authority,” he said, referring to the process of being able to open the facility under the umbrella of PCH without waiting for a possibly long review.
A verbal approval has been received, he said.
“We basically have been given the go-ahead,” he said, and it can now be operated as a stand-alone emergency department.
Lilley said the PCH Bluefield Emergency Department will be an out-patient department of Princeton Community Hospital.
The department cannot be called the BRMC emergency department, he said, because it must be affiliated with PCH and “literally” must have the names of Princeton and Bluefield to make sure residents know it is part of PCH.
However, the name of the ER may be changed down the road, he added.
“Right now, from a regulatory standpoint, PCH has to be in the name,” he said. “At some point down the road, I think that is something we can evaluate and look at.”
Radiation oncology will also remain at the Bluefield facility, he added.
Of the 340 employees impacted by the transition, more than 100 will be employed by PCH, he said, and that number may grow.
Rideout said PCH is also working with the rescue squads to make sure they understand the appropriate place to take patients, depending on medical issues.
“There is a triage piece that goes along with it,” he said, referring to whether patients can be handled in an emergency room or transported directly to either PCH or another facility that offers the specialized treatment or surgery needed.
But the vast majority of patients can be handled at either the Bluefield or Princeton emergency departments and discharged.
Lilley said he wants to make sure residents understand the PCH Bluefield Emergency Department is a full-service facility and any needed specialized treatment or hospitalization will be handled as it is now, with transport to the appropriate medical provider, whether PCH or in Charleston, Beckley, Roanoke or North Carolina.
As far as the future of the Bluefield campus is concerned, Lilley said it’s a matter of many people working on the future plans.
“We want to work together to come up with a collaborative way to make that successful,” he said.
Rideout said the intent is to make sure the facility is utilized.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
